Considering Amazon’s track record with book-to-TV adaptations along the lines of Reacher, Jack Ryan, Bosch, and The Terminal List, it shouldn’t be the least bit shocking that James Patterson’s iconic Alex Cross series would receive the same treatment. It’s been a minute since we’ve seen the MPDC detective on our screens after Morgan Freeman took on the role in the late '90s and early 2000s, and Tyler Perry tried his hand in the critically panned but now-forgotten 2012 film. Now seemed like the perfect time to bring the character to streaming.

Much like Alan Ritchson when he first stepped into the role of Jack Reacher, Aldis Hodge has been around for a hot minute. Having starred in high-profile movies and shows such as Black Adam, The Invisible Man, and Leverage, Hodge has seemed to be on the cusp of stardom. But his leading role in Cross may finally earn him the recognition he has long deserved.

What Is ‘Cross’ About?

Unlike other book-to-TV adaptations, Cross makes the decision not to adapt any of the novels in Patterson’s long-running series, and instead tells a completely original story, while still including many of the characters that longtime readers will be very familiar with. Alex Cross is not the man he once was after his wife Maria (Chaunteé Schuler Irving) was murdered by an unknown stranger. Once a local celebrity on the streets of Washington, D.C., Alex has since been stuck in a crisis of morality, and he’s become reliant on his grandmother Nana Mama (Juanita Jennings) to help him raise his children Damon (Caleb Elijah) and Janelle (Melody Hurd). For years, Alex has taken pride in being a cop alongside his longtime best friend John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), but in the year since Maria’s murder, he’s become insecure.

Alex is thrust back into the limelight when Emir Goodspeed (Donovan Brown), an activist part of the Black Lives Matter movement, is found dead. Goodspeed’s family is ready to blame his death on the negligence of the MPDC department, while Alex’s boss, Chief Anderson (Jennifer Wigmore), runs to sweep the story under the rug as nothing more than a drug overdose. Alex believes that there’s more to the death, and soon begins to discover a string of similar murders where the victims looked nearly identical to some of the most prolific serial killers in American history. When a young woman goes missing, Alex sets off on a race against time, putting himself, his family, and his friends all at risk.

With 'Cross,' Aldis Hodge Establishes Himself as an Action Star

While most of the episodes run north of 40 minutes, the first five fly by in a fierce and intriguing fashion. Hodge, in the titular role, truly carries Cross to the next level. His charisma is undeniably infectious, and he emits electric chemistry with every single co-star that he shares the screen with — even if said characters are on the opposite side of the law. Despite us being introduced to this new version of Alex Cross when he’s at one of the lowest points in his life, he’s immediately likable, and you will find yourself rooting for him.

Cross allows its badass hero to be vulnerable and to show his emotions. Very early on, showrunner Ben Watkins decides to focus just as much on the titular character’s family life as he does on the unnerving mystery. Meanwhile, Hodge never misses a single mark in showing Alex’s sense of humor, his physicality, and his determination. It’s the kind of role that is the perfect showcase for him as an action star. Also a major standout in Cross's cast is Mustafa as Alex’s childhood best friend John. Hodge and Mustafa’s back-and-forth always feels genuine and ultimately becomes the storyline that you’ll attach yourself to the most, especially as the mystery becomes more and more convoluted. Ryan Eggold and Johnny Ray Gill bring a further sense of menace to the series, presenting themselves as the perfect foils to Alex and John, even if their motivations feel hazier the more we dive into the series.

‘Cross’ Delivers a Jumbled but Entertaining Mystery

Cross pulls the curtain on its central mystery fairly early on with a big twist, which is predictable from the moment a certain character is introduced. However, once the series dives deeper into its mystery, the more complicated it gets, to the point where you begin to lose track of what’s even going on. By midseason, many questions have already been answered, but there are just as many unanswered ones. Focusing on a serial killer who attempts to transform their victims to resemble real-life serial killers is such a fascinating idea, but it also doesn’t fully mesh well with the show’s grounded tone.

Once the smoke begins to clear in the final episodes, Cross ultimately takes a more predictable route. If you're even remotely familiar with crime shows like this, you’ll know exactly how the series is going to end. Alex Cross isn’t a drifter like Jack Reacher; he’s not going to leave town to interact with an entirely new batch of characters in the next season. As a result, you pretty much know almost instantly who will live and who will die, with some exceptions.

The drama in Cross is at its best when it's addressing real-world issues of race, police brutality, and corrupt institutions. You might read that as the series trying to tell its audience to feel a certain way or wanting to just preach to an already liberal-minded choir. However, that’s not the case here. Watkins is able to inject political commentary into the series without it feeling forced or patronizing. Characters are allowed to debate and argue with one another while addressing heavy subject matter, and most of it feels insightful.

For those looking for another action-crime series to stream while waiting for new seasons of Reacher and The Night Agent, Cross will surely do the trick. It’s hard not to be won over by Hodge chewing the scenery for eight hours straight. Prime Video has already renewed Cross for a second season, and once you finish the finale, you can see why. This is the exact kind of crowd-pleasing television that Amazon has excelled in.

All eight episodes of Cross will be available to stream on Prime Video on Thursday, November 14.

7 10 Cross Cross is a highly entertaining crime series that fits in perfectly with Prime Video's other book-to-series adaptations. Pros Aldis Hodge is undeniably great in the title role and is allowed to flex all of his greatest strengths as a leading man.

The series is able to tap into real-world issues without ever feeling too preachy or patronizing.

The family drama allows for the titular hero to be more vulnerable than you'd expect from this kind of series. Cons The central mystery feels messy, with twists ranging from confusing to predictable.

