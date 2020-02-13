Sony is Making a Movie Based on First Person Shooter ‘CrossFire’

CrossFire, one of the most popular first person shooters in the entire world, is getting the big screen treatment. As reported by Variety, a film adaptation is on the way from Sony Pictures and Smilegate, the South Korean developer that created the game.

The movie was originally announced back in 2015, with Fast & Furious producer Neal H. Moritz attached to produce through his company Original Film. Moritz and Original Film are still on board to co-finance the adaptation with Chinese film distributor Tencent Pictures, from a script by The Strain writer Chuck Hogan. Hogan also wrote the screenplay for the Michael Bay film 13 Hours, and wrote the novel upon which Ben Affleck’s Oscar-nominated film The Town was based.

Originally released in South Korea in 2007, CrossFire has continued to grow over the past decade and a half to a dedicated player base of 660 million registered users across 80 countries and over $10 billion in lifetime revenue. It’s a team-based multiplayer shooter about a global conflict between two mercenary factions, so the potential for an international blockbuster action film is definitely there. And Moritz definitely knows how to make an action flick that sells around the world.

In addition to the Fast and Furious films, Moritz has produced the two 21 Jump Street movies and the upcoming Vin Diesel comic book adaptation Bloodshot, both for Sony. He also produced the Sonic the Hedgehog movie for Paramount, which hits theaters this week. Clearly, the man has an eye for video games, comic books, and franchises with global appeal. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for a Vin Diesel & Sonic the Hedgehog crossover in the CrossFire universe.