Hulu’s ‘Crossing Swords’ Trailer Goes Balls-Out with NSFW Medieval Stop-Motion Comedy

If you’re a fan of stop-motion animated comedy series like Robot Chicken and SuperMansion, then Hulu’s Crossing Swords should be on your radar. It’s been on our most-anticipated list for some time. While it feels like forever ago, we first heard of the new series back in the fall of 2018, and the project has stayed on track for a Hulu debut in 2020. We even got regular updates to that effect from co-star and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios co-founder Seth Green in a chat about related projects just last fall. Now, the first official trailer for Crossing Swords is here, and you can see for yourself that it’s been worth the wait.

Decidedly NSFW and definitely not for kiddos, Crossing Swords takes aim at the Dark Ages and all the appropriate (and inappropriate) comedy mined from the medieval setting. The sure-to-be-hilarious series hails from co-creators and writers John Harvatine IV and Tom Root, with direction from Harvatine IV. It stars Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, “a good-hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle however his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?”

Also starring Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, Yvette-Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer and Wendi McClendon-Covey, all 10 episodes of Crossing Swords arrive on Hulu on June 12th.

Watch the official trailer for Hulu’s Crossing Swords below: