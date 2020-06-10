New ‘Crossing Swords’ Trailer Teases Hulu’s Stop-Motion Adventure That’s Definitely NOT for Kids

If you’re craving a new wild and weird animated show to watch on Hulu while you wait for the next season of Rick and Morty, set your sights on the new trailer for Crossing Swords. The extremely not-for-kids stop-motion series comes from Robot Chicken and SuperMansion producers John Harvatine IV and Tom Root and features a bananas ensemble of voice talent lead by Nicholas Hoult.

The first trailer introduced the NSFW, profanity-laden twist on the classic Hero’s Journey, starring Hoult as a peasant named Patrick with lifelong ambitions of becoming a knight, who quickly learns his beloved kingdom is run by a corrupt “hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans.” The new trailer digs a little deeper into Patrick’s world of woes and promises a gleefully goofy spin on the familiar tropes of knighthood and wicked kingdoms.

The knockout voice cast also includes a host of familiar names, including Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, Yvette-Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer and Wendi McClendon-Covey, all 10 episodes of Crossing Swords arrive on Hulu on June 12th. Watch the new trailer for Hulu’s Crossing Swords below:

Here’s the official Crossing Swords synopsis: