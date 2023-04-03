With so many compelling, incredible fictional worlds to examine, it isn't hard to wonder which are the two that would make the most sense if they were ever to be placed in the same universe in the context of a single story.

Whether these movies feature similar fictional characters or an identical setting and storyline, Redditors believe they could hold great potential if they ever came together. From thrilling dramas like DriveandNightcrawlerto science fiction films like Dreddand Mad Max, users could see ten conceivable movie crossovers.

10 'Drive' (2011) & 'Nightcrawler' (2014)

Images via Open Road Films and FilmDistrict

Although Ryan Gosling's Drive is far more action-packed than Jake Gyllenhaal's Nightcrawler, the two share some similar traits, including two mysterious protagonists who practice nocturnal crime activities (one of which is undergoing an existential crisis, while the other is an amoral reporter), and the same setting (Southern California).

u/Legna2lived mentioned "Drive and Nightcrawler" in their very much upvoted comment, and there is no doubt that a crossover between the two films would be an intriguing one — we know, at least, that it wouldn't be short on great performances.

9 'Blade' (1998) & 'Twilight' (2008)

Image via Summit Entertainment and New Line Cinema

Twilight is one of the most defining movies of the 2000s, and Blade came into his own as a media icon in the late '90s. The movies share obvious similarities, so it is far from hard to imagine why someone, including a user on Reddit, would pair them together.

Besides, it's also not difficult to picture how a half-vampire, half-mortal man would join or defeat (considering Wesley Snipes's character is a vampire slayer in the film) a family of vampires. So, there is no doubt that this crossover would most likely bring viewers a very entertaining time behind the screen.

8 'Dredd' (2012) & 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Image via Lions Gate Entertainment and Roadshow Entertainment

Mad Max: Fury Road is all about post-apocalyptic action, featuring distinctive characters and storytelling. Dredd, which takes place in an equally futuristic and violent setting, is very similar amounts visceral and intense. Although, in the end, Fury Road remains the most accomplished and generally superior film, a crossover between the two would make sense.

"I like to imagine that the world of Mad Max is what exists beyond the walls of Mega-City One," a now-deleted account admits. "I've only seen the Dredd movie, and I'm sure the comics explain what's actually beyond the city, but I just feel like the two universes fit together so well," the user explains.

7 James Bond & Jason Bourne

Image via Universal Studios and United Artists

Having appeared on-screen for the very first time in 1962 in Dr. No, Bond is one of the most well-liked fictional characters in film history; the suave spy has been played by several different actors (most recently, Daniel Craig) and still counts on many fans of all ages.

Jason Bourne, on the other hand, has only been brought two life by two people: Matt Damon and Richard Chamberlain. While there is a obvious popularity difference when it comes to both action heroes, the two spies are ultimately extremely skilled and would make a good team-up. On Reddit, users can not help wondering who would win a fight.

6 'Jurassic Park' (1993) & 'Indiana Jones' (1981)

Images via Walt Disney Studios and Universal Pictures

While Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park has a courageous paleontologist at its center, Indiana Jones (also directed by Spielberg) introduces audiences to an adventurous archaeologist that endures an iconic fictional character today. Both movies are a perfect blend of adventure and good humor.

"George lucas's original idea for Temple of Doom had Indy riding a motorcycle on the great wall of china before stumbling into a lost land of dinosaurs!" u/Hnugetts replied when someone commented that the two films would go well in the same universe.

5 'Jaws' (1975) & 'Tremors' (1990)

Images via Universal Pictures

While Jaws' famous protagonist unleashes chaos on a beach community off Cape Cod, Tremors' main star, a carnivore, underground, extra-large worm attacks a small, isolated town with the intent to kill everybody in it. Together, these monster movie characters would be unstoppable (and possibly viewers' greatest nightmare).

"Think you're safe in the water? Think again. Think you're safe on land? Think again... again!" u/Zodberg remarked after mentioning the two films. Choosing between a killer shark and a dangerous graboid is no easy job. "I couldn't stop laughing at this mental image," a user replied.

4 'The Matrix' (1999) & 'The Terminator' (1984)

Images via Warner Bros. and Orion Pictures

While totally separate franchises, The Matrix and The Terminator movies feature some interesting similarities, including — in addition to cool black sunglasses — world-threatening malicious artificial intelligence that ultimately enslaves humanity. On the platform, there are even some theories about the Terminator being a prequel to Matrix.

"I thought a crossover between The Matrix and Terminator would be dope to watch. Kinda makes sense too," a Redditor confessed, and many people were seemingly on board with the idea. In the replies, u/Merry722 suggested pitching the premise to JamesCameron. "Both moody types of films that totally would be fun."

3 'Reservoir Dogs' (1992) & 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Images via Miramax

Both written and directed by beloved filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction are set in the early '90s. There are also theories surrounding these two, including the belief that the latter is a prequel to the former. By attributing the same surname to John Travolta's Vincent Vega aand Michael Madsen's Victor Vega, the two films suggest that the characters are related. They also feature very similar settings.

A great and subtle crossover would be "Resevoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction characters just crossing paths throughout a film," as said by a now-deleted account. "I'm pretty sure Quentin Tarantino has said that all his movies are in the same universe so it's totally plausible that he could make a movie that highlights the start of all these characters careers and how they end up working together," other deleted user added.

2 '21 Jump Street' (2012) & 'Men in Black' (1997)

Images via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group and Columbia Pictures

A crossover between action comedies Men in Black and 21 Jump Street was almost a thing, so naturally, fans of both franchises were heartbroken when the genius plan didn't actually come to fruition. "There was, believe it or not, a Men in Black/Jump Street crossover script that was very funny and very crazy that we really adored," Phil Lord revealed back in 2022. For all we know, it still could still happen.

On Reddit, many users expressed their disappointment with the change of plans, including u/james2183: "I was really excited when I heard Men in Black was crossing with 21 Jump Street. It felt like there was great humour to have with the Men in Black world with the cast from Jump Street - not to mention having Smith and Jones there too."

1 'Gozilla' (2014) & 'Pacific Rim' (2013)

Images via Warner Bros. Pictures

According to several people on the website, Godzilla and Pacific Grim, two major kaiju franchises that blend fantasy and science fiction, would make for an epic crossover, and it is not hard to understand why. The two series share major similarities, which may even lead one to believe that they're actually part of the same cinematic universe.

"Pacific Rim and Godzilla would be dope," u/SimmyThompson commented. "This is the right answer. Imagine the epicness," u/Rockerartist approved the idea in another post's comment which also mentioned the films.

