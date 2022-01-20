The series is based on the Kwame Alexander novel of the same name.

Disney+ is aiming to make a slam dunk with its new series, The Crossover, Deadline reports, which has just been ordered to series. The show will serve as an adaptation of author Kwame Alexander’s novel of the same name, and NBA star LeBron James will be adding his name to the team’s roster as executive producer alongside Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson of The SpringHill Company.

The Crossover is a coming-of-age tale centered around the relationship of two brothers, Josh and JB Bell, who have a love for shooting hoops. Their father, Chuck, is a former NBA all star who is both revered for his basketball skills and looked to as a prominent member of the community. Josh and JB’s mother, Crystal, keeps a close eye on the boys at school where she works as the assistant principal.

Both of the brothers have grown up on the court following in their dad’s footsteps, but it is Josh in particular that truly loves the game. Throughout the series, which will be narrated through the lyrical poetry of Josh, viewers will watch as the brothers grow into their own and begin to step out from behind their father’s shadow. They will go through unanticipated and unwanted life changes and deal with not only growing pains, but also emotional turmoil, forcing each of them to grow up faster than either would have wanted.

Taking center court and starring as the brothers of the new series are Jaylyn Hall as Josh Bell and Amir O’Neil as JB Bell. Chuck Bell will be portrayed by Derek Luke, with Sabrina Revelle playing their mother, Crystal. The rest of the cast includes Skyla I’Lece, Deja Monique, and Trevor Raine Bush. George Tillman, Jr. directed the pilot, which was scripted by Alexander and Damani Johnson. All three also serve as executive producers alongside Bob Teitel and Jay Marcus, with The Resident writer and producer Todd Harthan joining under his overall deal at 20th Television.

Knowing that the sports based youthful tale of growing into yourself and triumphing over hardships will be a success, Ayo Davis, Disney’s President of Branded Television said, “We’re honored to bring Kwame Alexander’s poignant, emotional and poetic story to our Disney+ audience in partnership with this outstanding group of creative talent.”

While The Crossover is still in pre-production stages, be sure to stay tuned to Collider for more information as it comes in.

