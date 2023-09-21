The Big Picture Crossroads is returning to movie theaters for a limited time as part of a special event celebrating Britney Spears' upcoming memoir.

The film, released in 2002, follows the journey of three friends as they reconnect and navigate the complexities of adolescence together.

Despite not being a massive box office success upon its initial release, the event provides an opportunity for Crossroads to be discovered by a new generation of fans.

Crossroads is coming back to the big screen as part of a very special occasion, and for the first time in more than two decades, audiences will get another opportunity of experiencing this story in movie theaters. The "Crossroads Global Fan Event" will take place on October 23 and October 25 of this year, setting up a limited number of screenings across the planet for anyone to visit this wholesome journey once more. The celebration comes as a part of the campaign for the release of "The Woman in Me", Britney Spears' upcoming memoir detailing her life and career.

In the 2002 teen comedy, Lucy (played by Spears) is reunited with Kit (Zoe Saldaña) and Mimi (Taryn Manning) after not seeing them for eight years. The characters hadn't been together since they were children, and as they explored their adolescence in their own way, a trip would allow them to connect with their feelings. The new chapter of their friendship came with plenty of complications, but the girls' desire to become better people and share beautiful moments with their friends made their experience unforgettable. The world belonged to Lucy and her friends.

When the movie was originally released in theaters, it earned around $61 million at the worldwide box office. While its audience wasn't big considering the fact that it starred who would become one of the biggest pop stars in history, this year's event gives Crossroads the opportunity of being discovered by a new generation of fans. Tickets for the limited screenings will be available for purchase on September 28 through the exclusive website dedicated to the celebration, allowing viewers from all over the world to reserve their seat for the return of Britney Spear's teenage adventure. Love, laughter and hidden secrets are all a part of what Crossroads has to offer.

A Unique Experience

Since Britney Spears became one of the biggest music acts on the planet, she didn't have a lot of time for being more involved with the film side of her career. Looking back on everything the artist accomplished, it's easy to understand why Crossroads is a special story to witness, remaining as one of the few occasions when Spears played a character on the big screen. After all, one of the other times she was seen in fictional media was when she played the role of Abby in two episodes of How I Met Your Mother. An unforgettable career and a magical legacy will be celebrated in October at the "Crossroads Global Fan Event".

You can check out the official trailer for Crossroads below: