Even before Ang Lee’s martial arts masterpiece Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was released in 2000, Michelle Yeoh was already a known quantity to Western audiences. Having cut her teeth on various Chinese and Hong Kong productions during the 1990s, she came to prominence as a Bond girl with a difference in Tomorrow Never Dies, one of the stronger James Bond films during the Pierce Brosnan era, in which she plays a Chinese secret agent that, in terms of both cunning and physical toughness, was every inch Bond’s equal. But it was Yeoh's turn as Shu Lien in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon that really demonstrated Yeoh’s excellence. Playing a martial arts expert trying to track down a precious sword stolen from the house of a prominent government official in eighteenth-century China, Yeoh’s work is by turns restrained, nuanced—and utterly badass.

Shu Lien Is ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’s Strong, Independent Female

Women who have agency beyond their relationship with a leading man are a lot easier to find these days than they were 25 years ago. Lee knew this and delivered in Shu Lien one of cinema's great female leads. Yeoh delivers in the role as a martial arts expert who works with Mu Bai (Chow Yun-Fat) in the protection business. When the priceless sword the Green Destiny is stolen from the compound of an important governor, they strive to recover it, hardly suspecting that the thief is from the governor's own household, the governor's daughter Jen Yu (played by She's Got No Name star Zhang Ziyi), who is about to be married off.

Mu Bai's unrequited love for Shu Lien forms quite an important subplot, but Yeoh never allows the romantic connection between the two to take center stage. Unlike so many other female roles at the time—even in action films—Shu Lien dictates events rather than reacting to them. The first fight scene is a breathless, stylishly filmed, and technically perfect confrontation between Shu Lien and a masked Jen Yu that unfolds in a thrilling chase across Beijing's rooftops and sees the warrior repeatedly calling the shots. Having given Jen Yu an ultimatum—to return the sword in exchange for freedom—the two repeatedly clash, Shu Lien preventing Jen Yu from fighting in the way she wants, a dynamic expressed by several clever directorial flourishes, particularly a dirty two-shot of Shu Lien placing her foot over Jen Yu's to restrict her movements.

Shu Lien Technically Loses ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’s Best Fight Scene