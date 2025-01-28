Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh is about to headline the first-ever streaming-original Star Trek movie. But after she saves the galaxy in Section 31, you can watch one of her most acclaimed films at its new streaming home. 2000's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon will stream on Max starting February 1, 2025.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is an adaptation of the 1941 novel of the same name by Wang Dulu. Directed by Ang Lee, it was the Taiwanese filmmaker's return to Chinese-language features after making his first English-language film, Sense and Sensibility, in 1994. The film served to introduce the wuxia film genre to America. Wuxia films are traditionally set in ancient China and center around chivalrous heroes. Another key element of wuxia was popularized by films produced by Shaw Brothers, in which actors and martial artists are suspended on extremely thin wires, making them seemingly defy gravity on film. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon's popularity in America led to the wide release of a number of films in the genre, including Hero and House of Flying Daggers.

What Is 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' About?

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon centers around the 400-year-old Green Destiny sword. It is protected by the warriors Shu Lien (Yeoh) and Mu Bai (Chow Yun-fat), who have long held unspoken feelings for each other; with Mu Bai nearing retirement, they plan to pass it along to their benefactor. At his palace, they meet Jen (Zhang Ziyi), a young noblewoman who is about to get married. However, the sword is stolen by a masked thief, who is soon revealed to be Jen. Jen has secretly been studying martial arts under the tutelage of Mu Bai's old enemy, Jade Fox (Cheng Pei-pei). She also has a forbidden romance of her own, with the bandit Dark Cloud (Chang Chen). Soon, they'll all collide in a tragically lyrical conclusion.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was an enormous success, grossing $214 million USD on a $17 million budget; it was the first-ever foreign language film to gross more than $100 million in the United States. It was also hailed by critics, and was nominated for ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture: it won Best Foreign Language Film, Best Art Direction, Best Original Score, and Best Cinematography. Yeoh returned for a sequel, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, in 2013, though it failed to achieve the acclaim of its predecessor.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon will stream on Max starting February 1, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.