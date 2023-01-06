23 years after its release, the visual and cinematic masterpiece Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon will be returning to theaters. The announcement was made by Sony Pictures Classics today on Twitter. The film will be available in theaters everywhere this February.

The film was a cultural sensation when it was released to theaters in December 2000. Directed by well-renowned filmmaker Ang Lee, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is a martial arts film that utilized spectacular visual effects and dramatic storytelling to create a classic film. The film is adapted from a serialized novel of the same name by Wang Dulu, which was published in the 1940s. The film was made in Standard Chinese, and it became the highest-grossing foreign language film overseas in America.

Additionally, its impact on early 2000s pop culture is hard to overstate. Many of its visually stunning fight scenes and special effects become subject to parody and replication. Like The Matrix, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon became a touch-point for the increasing market for large-scale storytelling and a focus on visual effects. Its impact can still be seen in many blockbuster Marvel films.

The film takes place in the 19th century during the Qing Dynasty. The film tells the story of a warrior who gives his sword to his lover for safekeeping. However, when the sword is stolen, a race begins to retrieve the weapon. The trail leads to a conflict that will come to theretofore unforeseen heights. The film, which is a part of the wuxia genre delivered the thrill of martial arts film familiar to Americans while also breaking fresh ground with its seemingly incompatible aesthetic take on fight scenes. Above all, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was not afraid to make combat into visual art.

The film stars Chow Yun-fat, Zhang Ziyi, and Michelle Yeoh. Yeoh is currently gleaning Oscar buzz for her role in the incredibly successful A24 film Everything, Everywhere, All at Once. Yeoh also shows off some pretty impeccable action skills in her newest film, which takes place over a spray of separate universes. In the film, Yeoh plays a mother and laundromat owner who is forced to face infinite versions of herself in order to resolve her own familial tensions. A sequel to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was released on Netflix in 2016.

Sony Pictures Classic announced Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon's return to theaters over Twitter earlier today. The film will be released to theaters everywhere on February 17, 2023.