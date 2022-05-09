Deadline is reporting that Lior Raz and Jason Issacs have joined the cast of the upcoming Apple TV+ anthology series The Crowded Room. The pair will star opposite series lead Tom Holland​​​​​. The Crowded Room is an anthology series with a focus on mental illness and sets out to tell inspirational stories of those who have struggled with it and were able to live successful lives with it. The first season is set to have ten episodes and will be based on the life of the series' writer, Akiva Goldsman as well as inspired by Daniel Keyes’ biography The Minds of Billy Milligan.

Holland will star as Danny Sullivan, a character that is meant to loosely reflect the subject of Keyes' book Billy Milligan, who, following his arrest for several rapes in Columbus, Ohio during the 1970s, became the first person to ever be acquitted of crimes due to suffering from multiple-personality disorder (now referred to as dissociative identity disorder, or DID) due to him being unaware of the crimes he was committing.

Raz is set to play Yitzhak, Danny's landlord who becomes an important part of his life. As for Isaacs, he will be playing Jack Lamb, a friend of Danny’s biological father and Yitzhak’s employer. Emmy Rossum is also set to star in the series as Danny's mother, in a series of flashback sequences.

Image via CBS

RELATED: 'The Crowded Room' Adds Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbott, and Emma Laird to Cast

Along with writing the series, Goldsman also serves as an executive producer through his Weed Road Productions. Kornel Mundruczo will also serve as executive producer as well as direct the premiere season. Holland will also executive produce. Along with Goldsman and Holland, other executive producers on the project also include Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions, Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer for New Regency, and Suzanne Heathcoate. The Crowded Room sees Apple Studios and New Regency teaming up as co-producers of the series. Along with Holland, Raz, and Issacs, the cast of the series includes Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbot, and Emma Laird.

There is no release date yet set for The Crowded Room​​​​​​.

'The Terminal List' Images Reveal an Intense and Gripping Military Thriller

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matt Villei (398 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Senior News Writer for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe