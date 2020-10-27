How to Catch Zapdos, Articuno and Moltres in ‘Pokemon Sword & Shield: Crown Tundra’

Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s new Crown Tundra DLC is crawling with old school legendary Pokemon as well as giving us a few new ones like Regidrago or Regieleki. Three classics that have returned are the Legendary birds, Zapdos, Articuno and Moltres!

Unlike some legendaries where capturing them is optional, the three birds are part of the expedition titled “A Legendary Tree of a Legendary Three!” This is the third quest that Peony has for you in the DLC. If you’re wondering why they look so different, it’s because this is their Galarian form.

How to Find Zapdos, Articuno and Moltres!

To start the quest you must head to Balimere Lake. You will notice a huge red tree and when you approach it you will go into a cutscene-which i must say was pretty cool. The cutscene ends with them all flying away to different parts of the region. You will get a call from Peony, and then you will get an update to your Legendary Clue 3 note.

How to Catch Galarian Zapdos

Galarian Zapdos can be found in the original region in the Wild Area (Check your maps if you need a refresher!). Out of all 3, Zapdos is definitely the fastest so you have to be strategic when you approach it. Make sure to stay out of the way of other pokemon because Zapdos will purposely run near them to throw you off.

How to Find Galarian Articuno

Galarian Articuno actually stays in the Crown Tundra. You just have to be patient and roam around a bit. My advice on this one is to save the game right after articuno deploys the decoys. If you bump into a decoy that will allow it to escape thus making you start all over. Also try not to encounter Articuno in a place where it hail’s because that will give you way less time to try and capture it due to the chip damage that it will take.

How to Find Galarian Moltres

Moltres can be found around the Isle of Armor. I recommend doing this one last if this is your first time playing the expansion pack in general because you will have to do a few missions/battles on your first trip to Isle of Armor before you can chase down Moltres. Moltres can fly over water and there are a lot of vicious sharpedos lurking around so make sure you’re alert and have some fish snacks ready.

And that is how you find all three of the legendary birds in Pokemon Sword and Shield! Have a question? Let us know in the comments below!