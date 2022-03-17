When filmmaker Ahsen Nadeem sets out for Japan to document the lives of the monks in a secretive Buddhist sect for Crows are White, it's not due to a desire to unearth the mysteries of the monks but for a more personal mission. The Tendai monks, found on Mount Hiei, perform an ascetic ritual that involves the walking of a specific route. Nadeem seeks to document Kamahori, a monk about to set out on the walk which is as long as the circumference of the earth, known as Kaihygo.

But, his time with the monks is fruitless at the beginning as the monks bristle to the outsider and his camera. So, instead, Nadeem befriends a monk named Ryushin. Ryushin is not nearly as devout or austere as Kamahori. He snacks on ice cream, enjoys a good barbecue (no, monks are technically not supposed to eat meat), and loves some good heavy metal. The two find some common ground and Ryushin helps Nadeem come to terms with some of his own personal hurdles.

Crows are White is a deeply personal story. While on the surface it seems to be a deep dive into a world that most of us would find obscure, it pivots early in the film to focus instead on the filmmaker himself. The story isn't about monks, it's about a man who is trying to find some sort of enlightenment or clarity. An autobiographical story, the documentary is whimsical in nature, with a comedic and artistic twist that keeps it light.

When it does dive deep, it looks at Nadeem's own personal life. As a man who struggles with his own faith, he first found interest in the monks due to his being raised in an extremely religiously devout environment in Saudi Arabia. When his family was forced to relocate due to the Gulf War, he found a new home in Ireland and eventually moved to America. There, his relationship with Islam changed, and, therefore, his relationship with his parents changed. During his time away from his family, he meets a woman and falls in love. The problem? She's Western and his parents would never approve.

Despite that, he proposes to her. But frozen by the fear of confrontation, he can't bring himself to tell his parents about his engagement. Without spoiling the story, eventually, Nadeem finds some version of a conclusion to his story that satisfies not only him but his journey. The decision to look inward in Crows are White was a risky one, but ultimately one that paid off. In truth, the most interesting parts of the documentary are about Nadeem, his relationship with religion, and his friendship with Ryushin, who stands in as a sort of guide.

It's impossible not to be charmed by Ryushin, a melancholy fellow who still manages to find joy in his day or, at the very least, manage a smile. Seeing his growth is as rewarding as seeing the filmmaker's, which stretches over the length of five years. From a place of uncertainty and apprehension to maturity, the two men evolve over the span of time.

The film is a beautifully shot, Matthew Nauser's cinematography is mesmerizing when he's filming the monks on their walk, both meditative and transfixing. Logan Nelson's score adds a perfect complement to the piece. All of it together makes Crows are White an immensely thoughtful, cathartic, and insightful piece of film, one that doubles not only as a look at this Buddhist sect but also a story of personal growth and healing.

Rating: B+

Crows Are White debuted at the 2022 SXSW festival.

