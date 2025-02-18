If you’ve ever wanted to experience Wrong Turn with the personal touch of found footage, Crowsnest puts us right in the middle of the cat-and-mouse chase between unwitting travelers and cannabalistic locals. This brand of survival horror has been around for decades, with Wrong Turn being one of many that have clawed their way into the canon of terrifying isolated assailants, but adding the found footage element is what makes Crowsnest stand out. Directed by Brenton Spencer, the Canadian indie horror was critically panned when it was first released and thus has gone under the radar. While its poor reception is somewhat deserved, there are some genuinely shocking scares that are made so effective due to the blend of the two formats, making it a worthwhile turn-your-brain-off kind of watch.

What Is 'Crowsnest' About?

Image via Latitude Entertainment

Crowsnest's narrative plays out practically the same as Wrong Turn; we are introduced to a group of arbitrary twentysomethings who only have sex and partying on their mind, except this time, one of them has a camera and an incessant need to film everything. In this case, Kirk (Aslam Husain), the driver, insists on taking everyone off the beaten path to grab some "half-priced beer" from a countryside town. After a strange meeting with the townsfolk, and an obligatory warning to get the hell out of here by the cashier, they drive through the woods until a road rage incident turns into something more sinister.

Like many schlocky survival horrors in this vein, the characters are deeply unlikable and one-dimensional, having all dated each other before and treating each other horrendously despite allegedly being friends. From Danielle (Christie Burke) giving bizarre lectures about the hypocrisy of the Bible to Justin's (Victor Zinck Jr.) filming obsession becoming grating, even to his friends, we have no investment in the characters at all. But this makes them ideal slasher fodder. Their inane interactions ironically end up lulling us into a mind-numbing stupor, so when the jump scares do come, they will genuinely make you jump out of your seat.