Cruelty is the name of the game, and unfortunately, Prime Video's reboot of the cult classic Cruel Intentions is unable to retain the original's razor-sharp edge. But this is not really the series' fault, as it is near-impossible to faithfully adapt the original in today's social environment. Psychosexual manipulation is at the crux of Cruel Intentions, with layers of taboo, malice, and shame whirling together to make viewers deeply uncomfortable. However, the reboot is unable to achieve the same devastating implications of each exploitative decision due to the evolving attitudes toward sex nowadays. This leaves us with a lackluster adaptation that pales in regard to sexual cruelty compared to the original.

1999's 'Cruel Intentions' Leaves Behind a Taboo Legacy

Image via Sony Pictures

The timing with which the original Cruel Intentions was released plays a major role in how mean it is — it is truly a product of its time. The film plays with the ideas of virtue, innocence, and purity that are associated with virginity, which were more prevalent in 1999 than they are now. While the idea of having sex wasn't unheard of, being publicly known to have engaged in sexual activity attracted shame and judgment. This impact also differed between genders: men were either applauded for having many partners or just written off as a player, while women were ostracized for having even one. This is seen through Kathryn's (Sarah Michelle Geller) characterization; she has to keep her love for sex under wraps and maintain a reputation of purity to gain influence.

Many of the devious choices made in the film apply the above principles, with the notorious opening sequence setting the tone. Sebastian (Ryan Phillippe) decides to take petty revenge on his therapist by releasing semi-nude modeling pictures of her daughter. Not only does this cause irreparable damage to the daughter's reputation, but it trickles up to her mother's, as it casts doubt on her parenting skills at the time (all unjustified). Sebastian cunningly plans this simply because he finds his therapist annoying, and thus we immediately have a morbid idea of how deceptive and ruthless this wealthy and elite family is. But this only works so effectively because of the precedent of sex, nudity, and intimacy as a taboo topic, particularly when it is shared publicly.

'Cruel Intentions' Can't Be Adapted With Modern Views on Sex

Close

2024's Cruel Intentions modernizes the original film and thus features college students who adopt more modern, less conservative views on sex. As such, the reboot's version of one of the most key moments of the film is drastically changed. Instead of Annette (Reese Witherspoon) releasing Sebastian's diary to take down Kathryn, Caroline (Sarah Catherine Hook) shares the link to Lucien's (Zac Burgess) sex tapes as revenge for him prioritizing Annie (Savannah Lee Smith) over her. Comparing this act to the opening scene of 1999's Cruel Intentions, the tapes themselves are explicit, raw footage instead of a half-covered image. Yet it doesn't garner half of the reaction and impact the mere opening of the original did.

In the original film, Sebastian's victims are completely beside themselves, with the daughter hysterically crying and calling her mother, fearful of how this will impact her future, while the therapist screams maniacally in a shopping center, cursing Sebastian. On the other hand, Beatrice (Brooke Lena Johnson), who was featured in one of the videos, is completely indifferent to being exposed and instead uses it to further her political agenda. While she positions herself as the victim (which she is), she does so to garner sympathy so people sign her petition, completely undermining the cruel intentions behind the act. Additionally, we don't even see the other women's responses to it, once again giving the entire ordeal a blasé and inconsequential feeling.

The only person the footage truly impacts is Annie, due to her parents' family-centric images as public political figures, but her tape was the only one that isn't shared. As such, one of the nastiest moments in the show, where, essentially, revenge porn is distributed, is simply brushed off due to how desensitized people are about sex nowadays. Perhaps if the show was set in a more conservative location, it would be able to emulate the original’s mean atmosphere. However, it would also undermine the show's efforts to modernize the film, as both works try and relate to us by engaging with the current social environment. And, as a general rule in this demographic, we're just less outraged by sex these days.

Psychosexual Manipulation Is at the Crux of 'Cruel Intentions'

It seems like the fix to this issue would be to use other devices to be malicious, not sex. But psychosexual manipulation and using sex as a weapon is at the heart of Cruel Intentions. It is how the stepsiblings exact their revenge and trivial games on others, where Sebastian seduces Annette, who has proclaimed abstinence, perceiving it as a chilling game, while Kathryn wants to lash out at a man who wronged her by tainting and humiliating Cecile (Selma Blair). It is also how Kathryn maintains her control over Sebastian, by dangling what his hormones want right in front of him but always pulling back just before he gets it. Their taboo, incest-like relationship contributes to how uncomfortable and repulsed we are supposed to feel about them and their twisted lit