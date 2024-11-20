Every once in a while, a reboot comes along that not only succeeds at being a thoughtful, necessary update to the original but also standing on its own two feet, avoiding the need for too many comparisons. Unfortunately, Prime Video's update of Cruel Intentions not only wants to invite those comparisons but seems to welcome them — to its ultimate detriment. From the winks to the 1999 film's iconic soundtrack (including a "Bittersweet Symphony" needle drop that doesn't hit nearly as hard) to bringing back one original actor for what amounts to little more than a recycling of the same plot, this version of Cruel Intentions is only willing to commit to so much to step out from the long shadow the original movie casts.

All that said, there are surprisingly positive changes made to the source material that make it a somewhat enjoyable watch for the halfway curious. Instead of the twists and turns playing out against the backdrop of a private high school (with actors who couldn't believably play high schoolers even then), 2024's Cruel Intentions sets its tale of seduction and manipulation in the Greek life sphere, which instantly feels like a much better match for the story. Roger Kumble's original film unapologetically embraced a certain ruthlessness and, well, cruelty, but this reboot has frustratingly softer edges, leading to it feeling like just any other teen television drama out there in recent memory.

Sarah Catherine Hook Is By Far the Best Part of 2024's 'Cruel Intentions'

If there's one actor who understands exactly what their role demands and manages to be ridiculously watchable, despite the story's stumbles, it's Sarah Catherine Hook. Fresh off of other projects like The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and the cancelled-too-soon First Kill, Hook delivers in such a way that Cruel Intentions could wind up becoming her definitive breakout performance. As the current president of the Delta Phi sorority at the D.C.-set Manchester College, Hook's Caroline Merteuil prides herself on being able to hold onto her position of power at all costs — with her loyal second-in-command, CeCe Carroway (Sara Silva), always at her beck and call. When word reaches her that the Vice President's daughter, Annie Grover (Savannah Lee Smith), will be attending Manchester, Caroline sets her sights on ensuring that Annie rushes for Delta Phi, a move that would give the sorority a much-needed reputation lift after a recent hazing scandal. To achieve that, Caroline enlists her charming stepbrother, Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess), with the promise that if Lucien gets her Annie, he can have anything he wants — including her.

Most of the reboot's beats play out in a similar fashion to the original film, but, for the most part, Burgess' Lucien isn't entirely convincing as a modern-day rake, and his screentime with Smith lacks the charged sexuality that permeated through Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon's scenes. Hook's performance, however, is the closest to bearing shades of Sarah Michelle Gellar's iconic ice princess without once feeling like a paler imitation. She makes Caroline Merteuil her own, sharp-witted in a way that can easily cut someone to the quick before they even understand what's happened while also allowing some key flashes of vulnerability to emerge. Hook is an element of the series that makes you eager for each episode to return to her whenever she's not on-screen, purely because of how much space she takes up in any scene. It's unfortunate, then, that the rest of the show mostly fails to match her energy — particularly the moments where we're meant to buy that some degree of sexual tension exists between Caroline and Lucien.

This Version of 'Cruel Intentions' Is Only Willing To Go So Far

It can be safely argued that the original Cruel Intentions was a product of its time, and that any modern-era reboot was going to have to carefully toe the line in matching that level of mercilessness. Some changes are, overall, better than others — characters like CeCe and Blaise Powell (John Harlan Kim) are elevated beyond simple stereotypes and given not only more dimension but also more to contribute to the story at large. As CeCe, Silva may have a trickier juggling act in making her character just excitable and harried enough to be endearing, rather than annoying, but her delightful chemistry with the rest of the cast, particularly Hook and Smith, helps her to avoid falling into the latter category. Kim's Blaise starts out feeling somewhat one-note, but as the season progresses and the fraternity social chair has to face up to some big mistakes, he becomes a much more intriguing presence, with Kim bringing in a surprisingly welcome level of emotion in key scenes. Other characters, like Beatrice Worth (Brooke Lena Johnson), a student reporter who has her own bone to pick with Greek life, aren't drawn nearly so richly, surrounded by those who seem to operate more as mouthpieces for Gen-Z buzzwords and progressive speak.

Overall, it's difficult to fully recommend this version of Cruel Intentions, and even harder to argue that the positives of this update outweigh the negatives. Bringing back Sean Patrick Thomas, who viewers might recall played a minor role in the original movie, is a move that only achieves so much when his character, Manchester professor Hank Chadwick, goes through a blatant regurgitation of the exact same storyline. Older female characters, like Claire Forlani's Claudia Merteuil or Vinessa Shaw's Dr. Deirdre, are reduced to little more than lustful caricatures throwing themselves at younger men. It's a choice that feels particularly egregious in Forlani's case, and a serious waste of her presence, but it's also an indication of the extent to which the series mishandles any potential and promising wickedness. This Cruel Intentions wants to wield the same darker, taboo elements that the movie unapologetically displayed 25 years ago, but ultimately shies away from any real ruthlessness, and therefore fails at having any teeth at all.

5 10 Cruel Intentions Sarah Catherine Hook elevates 2024's Cruel Intentions, but the Prime Video reboot doesn't embrace the same ruthlessness as its predecessor. Pros Hook infuses Caroline Merteuil with dimension, with her performance a clear standout of this reboot.

The Greek life setting is the perfect choice for updating this story.

Other characters who were mostly caricatures before, like CeCe and Blaise, are given more depth. Cons Sean Patrick Thomas is mostly wasted in a regurgitation of his character from the original film.

The show doesn't know how to deal with its most malicious elements, so it shies away from them.

