The Big Picture Cruel Intentions was inspired by an 18th-century French novel that was at one time banned.

Despite mixed reviews, the film maintains its appeal by following the tale of seduction and deceit from the revered classic.

The controversial nature of Les Liaisons Dangereuses led to its condemnation until censorship laws were loosened.

When Cruel Intentions came out in 1999, it was riding a wave of teenage movies. Now turning 25 years old, Roger Kumble’s iconic teen drama was following in the footsteps of other hits of its time, such as Clueless, 10 Things I Hate About You, and She’s All That, adapting a markedly non-kid-oriented literary classic into a film aimed at audiences around the age of 16. The work that Kumble, who acts as the film’s director and screenwriter, picked was Choderlos de Laclos' 1782 game-changing novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, probably best known by moviegoers from the 1988 Stephen Frears picture Dangerous Liaisons, starring Glenn Close and John Malkovich.

Laclos’ story about a seduction game between two members of the French aristocracy, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, was a perfect fit for an era of film that was kind of bizarrely obsessed with sexy (or sexualized) teenagers, from Wild Things to American Pie. Looking back, the movie seems to have been a blueprint for shows like Gossip Girl and Elite, in which bored, rich adolescents indulge in a life of sex, drugs, and crime. And back when it was released, Cruel Intentions was relatively well-received, with Roger Ebert even giving it three stars out of five.

As for the book it was based on, well, it has a more complicated history. Definitely a highly influential piece of art, to the point of earning various kinds of adaptations even three centuries later, Les Liaisons Dangereuses was for sure a hit at the time it came out. However, a few years after its release, it became a symbol of the depravity of the French Ancien Régime, the highly powerful monarchy overthrown by the 1789 revolution, and was eventually banned. And despite being a certified success in its country of origin, Laclos’ masterpiece only got its first English translation in the 1920s.

What Is ‘Les Liaisons Dangereuses’ About?

Told in an epistolary format (through letters), Les Liaisons Dangereuses has as its protagonists the aforementioned Merteuil and Valmont, a couple of former lovers that entertain themselves by ruining the lives of young men and women around them through sex and promises of love. The plot of the book kicks off when Merteuil, played in Frears’ movie by Close, challenges Valmont (Malkovich) to seduce the 16-year-old Cécile de Volanges, thus ruining her chances at an advantageous marriage to one of Merteuil’s former flames. Considering the challenge to be not a challenge at all, Valmont then decides to go after the righteous Madame de Tourvel.

A lot of debauchery ensues, and the novel ends with Valmont, having raped Cécile, killed in a duel by the young lady’s music instructor, Danceny, who has fallen in love with her. The Marquise de Merteuil suffers from smallpox after having her ill-doings exposed by Danceny and a handful of letters written by Valmont, while Cécile is sent to a convent and Tourvel dies of basically a broken heart.

What Is ‘Cruel Intentions’ About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In Roger Kumble’s movie, this translates into a couple of step-siblings, known rake Sebastian Valmont (Ryan Philllippe) and golden child with a dark side Kathryn Merteuil (Sarah Michelle Gellar), sleeping their way through their high school and the Manhattan high society. Having been dumped by her boyfriend in favor of the much more innocent Cecile (Selma Blair), Kathryn wants Sebastian to take the young girl’s virginity. Sebastian, however, is much more interested in going to bed with Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon), a newcomer from Kansas who makes waiting for the right guy a kind of political platform, giving interviews to magazines about how she intends on remaining a virgin for the rest of her teenage years.

Kathryn and Sebastian then agree on a bet: if Sebastian succeeds in sleeping with Annette, Kathryn will sleep with him. If he fails, he’ll have to relinquish his beloved Jaguar. Eventually, Sebastian and Annette get together, but he falls in love with her. Wanting nothing more than to see him unhappy, Kathryn convinces her stepbrother to dump Annette. Having also taken the virginity of Cecile, Sebastian is pulled into a fight by her music teacher-turned-lover, Ronald (Sean Patrick Thomas), and ends up getting hit by a car in a somewhat convoluted scene that also involves Annette almost being run over. Before he dies, however, he gives Annette his journal, in which he exposes Kathryn for who she truly is. At Sebastian’s memorial, at the start of the school year, Annette hands out copies of the journal, thus putting an end to Kathryn’s good girl reputation.

With a lot of casual misogyny and homophobia thrown around, Cruel Intentions is all in all a morality tale. It’s about people that do bad things getting their comeuppance in the end. It's also a bit slut-shame-y, with some of its moments, such as Ronald getting super pissed with Sebastian for having slept with Cecile, even feeling more than a bit anachronistic, as if they belong to an 18th century novel instead of a 20th century film. And, well, they kind of do. Les Liaisons Dangereuses is also a book that is highly concerned with morality, making sure to punish its sexually active characters with death, disease, or ostracism. If anything, Cruel Intentions is at least a bit more empowering, as it allows its version of Tourvel to drive victoriously into the sunset instead of succumbing to her own emotions.

Why Was ‘Les Liaisons Dangereuses’ Banned?

Close

But if Les Liaisons Dangereuses was so in tune with the morality of its time when it comes to its ending, then why was it eventually challenged and banned? Well, in her paper Les Dangers de Liaisons: Censoring Laclos’ Liaisons Dangereuses, researcher Amy S. Wyngaard, from the Department of Languages, Literatures and Linguistics of the University of Syracuse, remarks that the novel was a certified succès de scandale, or scandalous success, when it first came out. Though some critics of the time showed concern about how the book would impact female readers, the novel’s initial printing of 2,000 copies was quickly followed by 2,000 more, and even Marie Antoinette had her own copy at home, in Versailles. Despite its debauched depiction of the aristocracy, it is pretty safe to say that the book was beloved by those in the ruling class.

Still, there were those that believed that Laclos’ work was actually an incentive to immorality, and Les Liaisons Dangereuses was quickly grouped together with controversial pornographic books, such as those written by the Marquis de Sade. Some were quick to defend its censorship, particularly out of concern about the damage the book could allegedly do to youthful minds. The appearance of illustrated versions of the novel that leaned heavily on the book’s sexual content did nothing to help its case.

‘Les Liaisons Dangereuses’ Was Banned and Burned

Image via Sony Pictures

Nevertheless, Les Liaisons Dangereuses remained in circulation up until the Napoleonic era, more than a decade after the 1789 French Revolution dethroned King Louis XVI. With a strict moral code being enforced, the book was included in a 1806 dictionary of literary works set to be burned, suppressed, or censored. But, as the 19th century went on, new editions of Les Liaisons Dangereuses came out, many with illustrations of scenes such as Cecile’s rape and a particularly lurid encounter between Valmont and his mistress Emilie. In 1823, in the middle of the Bourbon dynasty’s return to power, the book was taken to court and condemned to be destroyed. In 1825, it was put on a list of banned books. According to Wygaard, by the end of the 1820s, Laclos’ novel had become widely known as an obscene work of art. No new editions appeared in France up until 1891.

However, Wygaard also notes that the backlash to Laclos’ work was not entirely connected to the alleged sexual tone of his novel. “The condemnation of Les Liaisons Dangereuses in nineteenth-century France was part of larger cultural work taking place to repudiate eighteenth-century aristocratic decadence and the revolution that it was seen to have caused,” the author states. For his less than pristine portrayal of the aristocracy, Laclos’ was seen not only as a libertine, but also as a revolutionary. Still, the pornographic label followed Les Liaisons Dangereuses for quite some time; only with the loosening of censorship laws during the French Third Republic (1870-1940) was it allowed to be published again. And up until the list’s extinction in 1966, the novel was featured in the Index Librorum Prohibitorum, the Vatican’s index of forbidden books. By 1999, there was still a certain mystique surrounding Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Still, it was deemed safe enough to be turned into a hit teen flick.