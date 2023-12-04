The Big Picture The series adaptation of the cult classic film Cruel Intentions is coming to Prime Video, and it will be available to viewers in over 240 countries worldwide.

The show will take place in an elite Washington, D.C., college, and follow two ruthless step-siblings who will stop at nothing to maintain their social status and power.

The original movie was a hit in the '90s and has become a cult classic, and the creators promise to bring the same edgy and boundary-pushing vibe to the series. No release date has been announced yet.

The 1999 cult classic Cruel Intentions is getting a series treatment at Prime Video, Deadline has reported. The series has been in development at Amazon Freevee since 2021 but has now moved to Prime Video, which aims to premiere the series exclusively in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The eight-episode series hails from scribes Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman and has already set its cast.

What’s 'Cruel Intentions' Series About?

Per the report, the series will be set in the backdrop of an elite Washington, D.C., college, where two ruthless step-siblings will “do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy.” Things change when a brutal incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school. This further pushes them to go to lengths to preserve their power and reputation, even if it means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States.

Goodman and Fisher shared their excitement, “We are so excited to get to work together to continue the legacy of Cruel Intentions, a film that remains beloved by so many—including us!”. The two are also serving as executive producers, “We promise to make this next iteration as fun, irreverent, and boundary-pushing as the original, and are grateful to our partners at Original Film, Sony, and Amazon MGM Studios for trusting us to keep it Cruel.” The series has set its cast with many familiar faces including Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith, and Sara Silva along with Khobe Clarke, John Harlan Kim, Brooke Lena Johnson, and Sean Patrick Thomas. Supporting them as recurring cast members are Claire Forlani, Nikki Crawford, Isabella Tagliati, Zeke Goodman and Jon Tenney.

Set in New York, the original feature starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair and was a massive hit with a prequel and sequel succeeding the original movie. Over the years it has become a cult classic and it’ll be very interesting to see how the story will be molded for a contemporary audience. “From the ‘90s cult-classic film to the 18th-century novel from which it was adapted, Cruel Intentions has captivated audiences with a story that transcends time,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios. She further shared the excitement of bring in the series’ “intriguing interplay of deception, wit, and reckoning” with the audience and further commended the creatives and talents behind the show.

No release date or window has been announced yet. Stay tuned to Collider for further details.