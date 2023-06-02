Cult classic fans rejoiced when Amazon Prime Video announced that a television adaptation of the 1999 romantic drama film Cruel Intentions was in the works. It has now been reported by Variety that the studio has set the cast for the highly anticipated show.

Amazon has tapped Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill), Zac Burgess (Totally Completely Fine), and Myra Molloy (He’s All That) to lead the series. While most of their character's details have not been fleshed out, Hook will portray Caroline, the queen of Delta Phi, Burgess will portray Lucien, Caroline's stepbrother, and Molloy will portray Annie, the daughter of the vice president of the United States. Additional series regulars will include Khobe Clarke (Yellowjackets), Brooke Lena Johnson (You), Sara Silva (The Boys), and John Harlan Kim (The Last Thing He Told Me). Sean Patrick Thomas, who starred in the original Cruel Intentions film, will also appear as a regular in the series, though he will be portraying a new character, a professor at the university where the show takes place.

The original film, which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair, was based on the 1782 novel Les Liaisons dangereuses, and followed the sexual tensions and attempted seductions of wealthy teenagers at an elite prep school in New York City. While the upcoming show will follow a similar premise, it will transition the story to college, with a summary from Amazon reading, "Two ruthless step siblings will do anything to stay on top. In this case, of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations — even seduce the daughter of the vice president of the United States."

Cruel Intentions will be written and executive produced by Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman. Additional EPs include Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment, and Bruce Mellon. The project will hail from Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, and Original Film.

A Cruel Intentions Series Has Been in the Works for Years

The original 1999 film has become an indelible cult classic, helping spawn a prequel in 2000 and a sequel in 2004. Since then, plans for a Cruel Intentions television show have been in the works, though it has been difficult getting the project off the ground.

A pilot show was originally ordered by NBC in 2016, and fans were delighted when Gellar was announced to be returning to star as Kathryn. However, the show never got picked up for series, with Gellar later saying she was grateful the plans were scrapped. Fox had also attempted a Cruel Intentions prequel show that was filmed, but canceled before making it to air. The current Cruel Intentions adaptation was originally picked up by IMDb TV (now called Amazon Freevee) before the studio shifted it to Prime Video in April 2023, with production slated to begin this summer.

No release window for the Cruel Intentions series has been announced.