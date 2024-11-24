Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for 2024's Cruel Intentions.

Adapted from the cult classic of the same name, Prime Video's Cruel Intentions follows the same premise as the original, where the egregiously wealthy elite conspire against each other to build their own reputation and power. It creates a seductive and just plain mean atmosphere with a new set of characters who are inspired by the 1999 cast, all greedily vying for new heights by using timeless psychosexual and deceptive tactics. Naturally, with the longer runtime of eight episodes, 2024's Cruel Intentions expands on the main plot points of the classic story while also modernizing many themes to fit it seamlessly into contemporary social issues. As such, it is expected that the show will contain more subplots and scenes, but it also makes some major changes from the original film, from characters to setting to the ending.

'Cruel Intentions' Character Names Are Inspired By the Original Movie

The Cruel Intentions reboot technically has a completely new set of characters that don't necessarily relate to the original, apart from the parallels in motives and narrative function to some extent. As such, the show pays homage to the classic by creating names for the characters that are distinctly similar, making it easy to identify each counterpart. The show also expands on the cast, introducing a range of new characters like Scott Russell (Khobe Clarke) and Beatrice Worth (Brooke Lena Johnson), who do not have an original equivalent.

Unmistakably, the poised sorority president Caroline Merteuil (Sarah Catherine Hook) replaces Kathryn Merteuil (Sarah Michelle Geller), sharing the same last name and the iconic cocaine-carrying crucifix necklace. Her promiscuous stepbrother Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess) shares the same stepsister-obsessed affliction as his counterpart, Sebastian Valmont (Ryan Phillippe). The peaceful and innocent Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon) is shortened to Annie Grover (Savannah Lee Smith), the Vice President's daughter. The turbulent Cecile Caldwell (Selma Blair) is now the high-strung CeCe Carroway (Sara Silva), and the closeted Blaine Tuttle (Joshua Jackson) is now the business-like, but still gay Blaise Powell (John Kim). The gullible music tutor Ronald Clifford is transformed into the equally gullible professor Hank Chadwick, but this similarity is drawn by the fact they are both played by Sean Patrick Thomas.

Prime Video's 'Cruel Intentions' Is Set on a College Campus

2024's Cruel Intentions opens up with the picturesque yet chaotic scenes of Manchester College's campus, cutting specifically to the Delta Phi sorority house. We are immediately entrenched in the absurd wealth and strict standards of Delta Phi, where CeCe is coaching a group of members to sing through a series of stern insults. The original film operated on a more general scale, as we are introduced to the upper echelons of society, though not strictly in an educational setting. Sebastian and Kathryn simply come off as rich elites who toy with their underlings to pass the time, as there isn't any real committed location the film is set in. By narrowing in onto a campus setting, the reboot is able to flesh out their characters' motivations: power besets the ideology of both pairs, but Caroline specifically garners influence in college life rather than in general.

The Greek row on the college campus also becomes a prime study case for class and economic divides, much of which is propagated through newcomer Beatrice's storyline. It shifts all the cruelty, power plays, and behaviors from the 1999 movie into perspective, as it becomes easier to understand why the despicable characters in the show would behave a certain way using concepts we are already familiar with. The ideas of hazing, exclusivity, and blind obedience are used as vehicles to navigate the theme of power — it's simply a more modern, relatable, and condensed way to do so. But while the original Cruel Intentions primarily highlighted the malicious behavior of the elite and only saw the victim fight back in the end, the reimagining sees Beatrice constantly riling against them, shedding light on their flaws while being effectively silenced. As such, the new setting allows for a more rounded exploration of the narrative's themes.

Caroline Merteuil's Mother is Introduced in 2024's 'Cruel Intentions'

Another major addition the Cruel Intentions adaptation makes is including Caroline's mother, Claudia (Claire Forlani). In the cult classic, Kathryn is seemingly pursuing status and power on her own accord, simply finding glee in pushing people around like pawns. She is rendered as the ultimate evil in the film that needs to be overthrown, as if her horrific behavior was innate rather than learned or just a product of wealth — though there is nothing to confirm either side. In fact, she is more of a puppet master behind the curtains and many of her scenes include manipulating Sebastian. The original film has a slightly stronger focus on Sebastian's character arc, as he slowly falls in love with Annette and learns the error of his ways.

The Prime Video series, however, shifts Caroline into the limelight, with Lucien going to the same redemption arc just a lot more off-screen. Introducing Caroline's mother and their strained family dynamics fleshes out Caroline's characterization. Though we cannot justify any of her atrocious decisions, we understand why she is making them. It isn't simply mindless cruelty (which is still spine-chilling in itself) and an inexplicable ambition that wholly drives her — she is constantly seeking approval from her mother, something that she never receives. Every time she returns from an interaction with Claudia, or even just the thought of her, Caroline re-enters her chessboard with ice-cold malice, somehow even nastier than she was before. As such, both pieces of work portray the character from different angles, each carrying their own weight and implications.

'Cruel Intentions' Changes the Ending to Set Up Season 2

Most notably, the endings of both Cruel Intentions are dramatically different, though much of this is likely due to the format of the media. Though the original spawned a sequel, it plays out as a standalone piece, making Sebastian's death in the closing scenes profound and, well, earned. He is ultimately symbolically punished for his crimes, and by sacrificing his life to save Annette, his redemption arc in the film is resolved. This death also compels Annette to dole out justice to Kathryn, who is creepily exploiting her step-brother's death for even more popularity and sympathy. Annette is entrusted with Sebastian's journal of conquests, which includes his cat-and-mouse seduction with his stepsister. Annette publishes Sebastian's journal, tarnishing Kathryn's reputation, which is the only thing she truly cares for, becoming the perfect revenge.

In the reboot, Lucien does not die. His falling out with Annie remains permanent (at least for this season) and he does not necessarily have a symbolic endpoint to his redemption arc. This is likely due to the team wanting to set up a second season, one that will include Lucien as a character, hence his death would not be feasible at this point. The possibility of a Season 2 also means Caroline stays in power in the Season 1 finale and is not taken down by the release of the equivalent of Sebastian's diary: Lucien's sex tapes. Interestingly, the function of the diary was changed in the show. In the film, when the diary was leaked, it caused the downfall of Kathryn, but in the show, the release of the sex tapes only hurt Lucien as it drove a wedge between him and Annie. But Prime Video's series calls back to the original through Lucien sleeping with Caroline's mother and sharing the video with her — perhaps it didn't cause her demise, but it was a neat little jab of personal vengeance.

