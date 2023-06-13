As Freeform's most highly-rated show of all time, it's no surprise that Cruel Summer was picked up for a second season. Some fans were optimistic about the show becoming an anthology series, while others were disappointed that Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) and Kate (Olivia Holt) wouldn't be returning to the screen, but with such big shoes to fill, the continuation of Cruel Summer was likely to be a let-down either way. Unfortunately and unsurprisingly, this seems to be the case so far.

It's become increasingly rare for good shows to quit while they're ahead. Sometimes, it's because those behind the show genuinely believe they can keep it up, and other times it's because executives know a cash cow when they see one, but Cruel Summer could've had a legacy as a great limited series if it had ended with Season 1. Thankfully, those behind the scenes knew not to stretch out the original story after its satisfying conclusion, but that doesn't make an anthology series the answer. If the well of creativity runs dry, it's best to leave it be.

'Cruel Summer' Season 2 Takes a Massive Plunge in Quality

Much like Luke (Griffin Gluck), the new season has failed to keep its head above water. It's not hyperbole to say that thus far, Season 2 is categorically failing at each and every element that made its predecessor a compelling viewing experience. For starters, the new cast of characters and the mystery surrounding them isn't interesting enough to keep viewers on the hook, which is a cardinal sin when it comes to mysteries— especially when compared to Season 1's shocking first few episodes.

The plot revolves around Megan (Sadie Stanley), a run-of-the-mill responsible academic with big dreams for college, and her well-traveled housemate, Isabella (Lexi Underwood) who predictably brings Megan out of her shell, as the fun-loving best friend type tends to do. The girls of course end up in a love triangle with Megan's lifelong friend, Luke, whose body is pulled from the town's lake approximately six months after his sex tape becomes the talk of the town. The twist is that the close-knit community believes Isabella is the girl in the tape because her sweater is in the frame, but it's actually Megan, who goes along with the lie because she's afraid of losing her scholarship if word were to get out.

Even for the Y2K era, it seems far-fetched that a case of small-town revenge porn would result in the loss of a scholarship at a school she isn't even attending yet, but even if it were a realistic scenario, it's hard to care about the troubles of a character who's done nothing to show she's worth investing in. The same goes for Luke, who simultaneously plays out the painfully generic storylines the love interest who picks between the girl next door and the new girl in town, and the high schooler who doesn't want to follow his successful father's footsteps.

On paper, Isabella shouldn't be just as boring as the other two due to her being well-travelled, but her dialogue comes across as something a typical teenager would tweet in 2023, which undermines her likability and makes her feel more like a series of quotable moments and poor attempts at badassery than a real character. The audience is meant to believe that she and Megan will become best friends within six months, but that process is so drawn out that we've yet to see what they like about each other in any of the timelines. Instead, the writers do the polar opposite of "show don't tell" by having both girls repeatedly say they're "ride or die" for each other, constantly verbally affirming that they are in fact besties for some reason.

While it's unrealistic to expect a couple of 17-year-olds to be deeply nuanced at their age, they should exhibit relatable behavior at the very least, like Jeanette and Kate did a season prior. The show is so focused on slowly revealing how viewers will reach the eventual destination of Luke's murder and the clues surrounding it that the characters have become a means to a twist ending instead of people with realistic motives. The side characters are even more egregious examples of this seeing as they mostly exist to stir up trouble and fill out the list of potential suspects of who released the sex tape and who killed Luke.

Despite having double the mystery, this season's premise isn't half as gripping as the first's. Sex scandals and murder are pretty common on television, which is what made the mystery surrounding Jeanette and Kate feel so fresh and creative. The media being involved in their high-profile conflict added an extra layer of intrigue that a small-town case lacks. With that being said, how did Season 2 go so wrong when the blueprint for success was readily available?

What Makes A Good Anthology Series?

Anthology series can be a tricky thing to get right. On the one hand, fans are expecting more of what they love, but on the other, they don't want it to become too repetitive. Formulaic formats take the surprise out of it, and that's not fun for anyone involved. So how do anthology series find a happy medium? One way is by ensuring each season or episode ties to a related yet distinct theme.

As a recently released two-season anthology set in the real world, The White Lotus is an excellent example of how to succeed where Cruel Summer dropped the ball. Like Cruel Summer Season 2, The White Lotus is full of interpersonal drama and kicks off by letting viewers know that someone is going to drown by the end of the season, likely as the result of foul play. Its first season also began with a body bag, which lead viewers to speculate about who died and how. Both seasons offer some red herrings and make it clear that everyone is a potential suspect.

Season 1 focuses on the power dynamics associated with money, and Season 2 centers on the power dynamics surrounding sex. By continuing its commentary on power dynamics and enticing viewers with another whodunit, the show feels cohesive, sticks to what fans like, but also explores new territory. Cruel Summer does the opposite by latching onto the least interesting aspects of the first season and doing away with what fans loved most.