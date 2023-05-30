Freeform's popular teen drama thriller series Cruel Summer is back for Season 2, with another gut-wrenching teen storyline. Since the show (produced by Jessica Biel) is an anthology, there will be many new characters for fans to familiarize themselves with. The new season is centered on two best friends, Megan and Isabella, as they try to clear their names from a police investigation. Like Season 1, Season 2 features different timelines to showcase the main characters meeting for the first time, befriending each other, and becoming the primary targets in what seems to be a murder mystery. Read on for our breakdown of all the new faces you will get to see in the next season of Cruel Summer.

RELATED: Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood Get Their Stories Straight in 'Cruel Summer' Season 2 Trailer

Sadie Stanley as Megan Landry

Image via Freeform

Megan Landry is a computer coder and a straight-A student who is used to keeping things on the down low. Once she meets Isabella, Megan gets out of her shell and begins to live in the moment. That is, until a tragic event makes her reconsider her newfound friendship, leaving her uncertain about who to trust.

Sadie Stanley stars as Megan in Cruel Summer Season 2, and she made her onscreen debut in Disney's live-action Kim Possible. Since then, the actress has had a recurring role in Dead to Me Season 2 and starred in Netflix's 2020 comedy The Sleepover. Before joining the cast of Freeform's hit series, she also appeared in various episodes of The Goldbergs.

Lexi Underwood as Isabella LaRue

Image via Freeform

Isabella LaRue is the daughter of foreign diplomats and an exchange student spending a year at the Landry household. Extroverted and oftentimes alluring, Isabella is responsible for encouraging Megan to leave her comfort zone and become more of a free spirit like herself. When a body is found inside a black bag in the lake, she is quick to come up to Megan and make sure that they get their stories straight when the police begin to suspect their involvement in the case.

Lexi Underwood ignited her career with her breakout role in Little Fires Everywhere, acting opposite Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. Her performance as Pearl Warren even lead her to be nominated for a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Performance by a Youth in 2021. She also starred as Malia Obama in The First Lady and as Kira King, the lead in Disney's Sneakerella.

Griffin Gluck as Luke Chambers

Image via Freeform

Luke Chambers is Megan's lifelong best friend and part of a very wealthy family. Throughout the episodes, Luke tries to leave his mark in the world, outside his parents' expectations. He will also get in between Megan and Isabella in a love triangle.

Griffin Gluck, who plays Luke Chambers, kicked off his career with the 2019 comedy Just Go With It, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Since then, he has worked with Sydney Sweeney and Pete Davidson in Big Time Adolescence and was a series regular on Netflix's Locke and Key, which released its final season in 2022.

RELATED: 7 Shows Like 'Cruel Summer' to Watch While You Wait for Season 2

KaDee Strickland as Debbie Landry

Image via Freeform

Debbie Landry is Megan's mother and Isabella's host mother during her exchange program. As a single parent, she has a lot on her plate taking care of a girl in her teens. To help Megan expand her horizons, Debbie welcomes Isabella into her household. Little does she know that things would turn upside down from the moment this exchange student comes into their world.

KaDee Strickland is a veteran when it comes to TV, having played Charlotte King in ABC's Private Practice from 2007-2013. She also participated in Secrets and Lies and played the lead in Hulu's Shut Eye. She is also known for her performances in films such as Fever Pitch and Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid.

Paul Adelstein as Steve Chambers

Image via Freeform

Steve Chambers is Luke's father and a powerful figure in Chattam. The character is played by Paul Adelstein, who is best known for the role of Agent Paul Kellerman in Prison Break. Like KaDee Strickland, the actor also starred in Private Practice, playing Cooper Freedman.

Sean Blakemore as Sheriff Meyer

Image via Freeform

Sheriff Meyer is responsible for investigating the first major crime in Chattam. Throughout the season, he will keep a close eye on Megan and Isabella since they could be the key to solving the case.

Before Sean Blakemore joined the cast of Cruel Summer Season 2, he played Sean Butler on the ABC series General Hospital. This role led the actor to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2012, and he also won the award later on, in 2016. He also appeared in other procedural TV shows, such as NCIS, ER, and Monk.

Lisa Yamada as Parker Tanaka

Image via Freeform

Parker Tanaka is a popular musician and fashion icon in her social circle. Although she does come off as a mean girl, Parker also has her insecurities and often seeks validation from the people around her.

After appearing in other well-known projects like Never Have I Ever and All American, Lisa Yamada is starring alongside her former Little Fires Everywhere co-star Lexi Underwood in Cruel Summer Season 2. She is currently also working with Tommy Dorfman on the upcoming YA film I Wish You All the Best, which follows a teen on a journey of self-discovery after being kicked out of their parent's house.

Here is what Yamada shared with Wonderland Magazine about the upcoming season of Cruel Summer:

I’m so excited for EVERYTHING. This journey has been life-changing. I’ve been in the game for over a decade and Cruel Summer is my biggest role yet. I’ve had so many “pinch me” moments since booking Cruel Summer and the fact that I got to be a series regular on such a coveted show is still unreal to me. But aside from that, I’m most excited about all of the fan theories. With this show being a murder mystery, viewers are going to be on a whodunit journey throughout the entire season. Even my cast and I were trying to figure out who the killer is while filming! I’m definitely going to be tuning in on Twitter to see what everyone’s theories are and who they’re rooting for after each episode airs.

The first two episodes of Cruel Summer Season 2 arrive June 5 on Freeform at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly in the 10 p.m. slot, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.