Freeform's drama-filled mystery series Cruel Summer is getting a bit of an overhaul ahead of its second season. After the idea was floated in an interview with Deadline, the show is going for the anthology route, bringing in an entirely new cast for an all-new mystery later this year. Playing the lead teenagers trapped in this new life-changing mystery are Sadie Stanley (The Goldbergs), Griffin Gluck (Locke & Key), and newcomer Eloise Payet.

Per the synopsis, Cruel Summer Season 2 takes place in a picturesque waterfront town and follows three teenage friends and the rise and fall of their relationships with one another. The story follows three separate timelines anchored by Y2K, twisting and turning as we follow the burgeoning friendships of Megan (Stanley), Isabella (Payet), and Megan's best friend Luke (Gluck). It sees the three get wrapped up in a love triangle and a mystery that could impact them all forever.

Megan is a typical honor student with an affinity for computer coding and a blue-collar family. She starts to open up and really live in the moment when she makes a new friend in Isabella, but her dreams come crashing down after a tragedy strikes, leaving her questioning who she can trust. Isabella, meanwhile, has an exotic charm to her as the daughter of foreign diplomats. She starts living with Megan and her family as a foreign exchange student, and she quickly becomes the talk of the town. However, her charm attempts to hide many secrets including the reason why she's staying permanently with the Landry family. Luke rounds out the group as Megan's childhood friend from a high-profile family who's trying to find his own path in the world out of the shadow of his powerful father.

Rounding out the ensemble cast is KaDee Strickland (Private Practice) as Megan's mom Debbie, Lisa Yamada (Little Fires Everywhere) as the popular musician Parker, Sean Blakemore (Greenleaf) as the law-and-order small-town cop Sheriff Myer, and Paul Adelstein as Luke's prominent dad Steve Chambers. Cruel Summer Season 2 will see the return of executive producers Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple with Iron Ocean Productions and studio eOne, but Elle Triedman will take the reins as the show's third showrunner following Tia Napolitano stepping back to take a less-demanding executive production role.

Joining Biel, Purple, and Napolitano as executive producers are Triedman and Bill Purple. Bert V. Royal created the series and served as the original showrunner before a creative spat with Freeform saw him depart the series. eOne is the studio for Cruel Summer and is responsible for the international distribution of the show.

The first season of Cruel Summer was Freeform's biggest success yet, becoming its most-watched series ever all while garnering praise for its winding narrative. It centered on popular girl Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and outsider Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) whose lives intersect after Kate disappears and Jeanette takes her place as the most admired girl in town. Occurring over three summers, the show explored how popularity can shift, turning Jeanette from one of the most beloved people in the town into an American pariah as Kate claims she was there during her kidnapping and did nothing. The show also starred Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, and Brooklyn Sudano.

Season 2 of Cruel Summer is expected out later this year with a fresh cast and mystery. The first season can be streamed in its entirety on Hulu or on Freeform's app or website with a subscription.

