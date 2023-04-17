At long last, Freeform is ready to bring us yet another Cruel Summer as the premiere date for the show’s second season has just been announced. Having earlier revealed that the show will return in the summer, Freeform has kept to its promise by revealing the highly-anticipated sophomore season will begin airing on June 5.

It’s been a long wait for fans who have been craving another round of the show’s compelling mystery from the moment the curtains came down on the first season almost two years ago. Season 2 of the anthology show will maintain the unique formula from its debut season utilizing three timelines, and dual viewpoints in exploring a central teenage friendship. While the intrigue of Season 1 played out in the 90s timeline, Season 2 of the anthology series will progress into the Y2K and will be "set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest." The official synopsis teases that Season 2 will "follow the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship," adding that "the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella, and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward." Clearly, themes of friendship, jealousy, abuse, and betrayal will once again take center stage.

Season 1 was a sleeper hit that got eventually attracted significant attention as more viewers caught on to its thrill. Thanks to increasing interest in the show, it was deservedly picked up for a second season. The inaugural season followed Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) and the drama that played out following the latter's kidnap. The show earned top marks for its well-paced writing and shines with a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans will be hoping that the two-year absence won't rob the show of its unique charm.

Image via Freeform

RELATED: 7 Shows Like 'Cruel Summer' to Watch While You Wait for Season 2

Season 2 Will Feature An All-New Cast

Cruel Summer received the anthology treatment for subsequent seasons, and as such, Season 2 will feature an all-new cast with no cast member expected to return from the first season. The trio of Sadie Stanley, Griffin Gluck, and Eloise Payet will play the teenage friends – Megan, Luke, and Isabella respectively. Also cast in key roles are Lexi Underwood, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada, and Sean Blakemore. Paul Adelstein and Braeden De La Garza will appear in recurring roles.

Cruel Summer is created by Bert V. Royal, while Elle Triedman serves as showrunner. The show hails from eOne and is executive produced by Triedman, Bill Purple, Tia Napolitano, and Jessica Biel via her Iron Ocean Productions. Cruel Summer Season 2 will premiere on June 5 with two episodes at 9 p.m. ET/PT followed by subsequent episodes released weekly in the 10 p.m. timeslot. All 10 episodes of Season 1 are available to stream on Freeform.