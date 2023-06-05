In both of its seasons, Cruel Summer has one characteristic that’s pretty daring: Across its episodes, the series chooses to stick with its lead characters, offering virtually no subplots for any of the supporting cast. When these peripheral characters do get some stories, they are usually told through the eyes of the protagonists, which makes it clear that the show wants us to pay full attention to the duo of girls that it follows. This is a brave storytelling attempt, but just like in Season 1, it introduces a fair share of problems in Season 2.

After wrapping up its arc in Season 1, Cruel Summer was turned into an anthology series that follows a different group of characters in Season 2. This time around, the story is centered on Megan (Sadie Stanley) and Isabella (Lexi Underwood), two girls who go from complete strangers to best friends in the summer of 1999 and then see their friendship derail by the winter before completely crumbling by the summer thereafter. Lies and manipulation play a big part in that, but a dead body might also be the cause.

When you put almost all of your focus on two characters throughout ten episodes, you need to make sure that the audience will want to spend time with them. In Season 2, you absolutely want to tag along with Megan and Isabella, but… there’s also a murder investigation going on, and ten episodes are more than enough to tie up all those narrative strings. This means that this part of the story ends up getting dragged throughout the episodes, with bits and pieces thrown in to keep viewers’ curiosity alive, but you can’t help but feel like the whole thing could be solved in two or three episodes — while the rest just serves as background noise.

'Cruel Summer' Season 2 Fails to Launch

Season 1 was fully aware of its shortcomings, choosing to reveal some crucial information in key points of the story which kept viewers interested and curious all the way to the end. In Season 2, however, the evolution of the crime story features a major problem from the get-go. Without getting into spoilers, the whole premise is dependent upon a large group of people witnessing the same event and reaching the same — albeit wrong — conclusion.

It’s a little hard to believe that no one in such a large group would raise their hand and say “Wait, should we look at that again?” or maybe “Are we sure about what we just witnessed, and the people involved?” It gets even more difficult to buy into this premise as the story progresses, given that the same event has a huge impact on the dynamics of every single character in the series. This would suggest that the shocking event would be revisited several times for a very simple reason: People gossip. But that's not what happens.

Season 2 of Cruel Summer is also pretty lazy with the development of its mysteries at times, to a point where you start wondering how many times people can discover something crucial to an investigation by going through each other’s belongings – or, at the very least, if someone is going to speak up about the generalized lack of respect for boundaries.

Not All Is Lost in 'Cruel Summer' Season 2

However, one thing that Cruel Summer Season 2 does better than Season 1 is to make the '90s more of a character — not only because the looming “peril” of Y2K is part of the story, but also because the episodes use music and occasionally some amateur filmmaking in order to convey how it felt to be alive at that time. The series still fails to accurately depict the internet and computer life in the '90s, though. Internet connection and problems with files and hard disks are seemingly never an issue, and they were practically the norm before and in the early aughts.

Another clever set of elements Cruel Summer Season 2 has at its disposal is the use of its structure to create a sense of familiarity with viewers. The division of the story across three timelines, each with its own visual identity, still works and remains effective in helping understand us what is happening and when. That said, Season 2 makes a weird choice of cinematography for the winter, using the color palette that was associated with Season 1's most daunting timeline. Here, it feels like they went with blue, gray, and black just because it’s winter, and it’s not even the show's most dismal story. It often leads you to wonder why everything looks so bleak, even for moments that are happier in tone.

All in all, Cruel Summer remains an interesting enough series to follow, even though for most of its duration — reviewers had early access to the first seven episodes — it lacks the punch and the nail-biting twists we’ve come to expect based on Season 1. If you’re only worried about having a good time with a couple of gals, though, you should have no problem going along for the ride of Season 2, since both Stanley and Underwood have charisma to boot.

Rating: C-

The first two episodes of Cruel Summer Season 2 premiere on Freeform and Hulu on June 5, with the remaining eight episodes releasing weekly.