Perhaps the most eye-catching part of Cruel Summer’s first season was its nonlinear narrative. The story was told over three consecutive summers, but you saw a piece of each summer (almost) every episode. Because each summer included crucial information about the show’s core mystery, this structure allowed Cruel Summer to pace its reveals in the optimal way to keep the audience engaged in the mystery. But while Season 2 also uses this format, its three time periods (this time two summers and the winter between them) lack Season 1’s sense of cohesion and purpose. While the nonlinear approach made Season 1 work, it’s actively detracting from Season 2’s narrative to the point where it may have been better if the show had dropped the approach entirely.

'Cruel Summer' Season 1 Needed All Three Summers

The story of Cruel Summer Season 1 could not have been told chronologically. The biggest reveals are scattered throughout its timeline and watching them all straight through would ruin the sense of ambiguity the show worked so hard to build. Centered around the disappearance of teenager Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), Season 1 asks you to decide whether you believe Kate when she says that Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) did nothing to help her despite knowing Kate was being held captive. Each summer focuses on an important part of the mystery. 1993 tracks the buildup to Kate’s disappearance, 1994 explores the aftermath of Kate’s escape and her reintegration into society, and 1995 covers the ensuing legal battle between the two girls. Each is essential to building the story’s themes, using 1993 to set up the respective expectations placed on Kate and Jeanette by society and then using 1994 and 1995 to document how they both crumple and transform under those expectations.

If the events of the series were presented chronologically, the narratives of these timelines wouldn’t work. 1995 only works because we don’t know if Jeanette is innocent or guilty. 1994 only works if we don’t know exactly how Kate came to be held captive in Martin Harris’ (Blake Lee) basement. By watching all three play out in tandem, the show maintains an ambiguity around its characters. The audience doesn’t get to know the answers until the final episodes, so they’re free to guess and speculate on the mysteries. The show is more engaging because of this format.

Season 2 of 'Cruel Summer' Is a Structural Mess

There are signs that something is off from the very beginning of Season 2. The first season began its first episode by contrasting Jeanette waking up on the morning of her birthday in each of the show’s time periods, immediately creating a sense of cohesion between all three while highlighting the things that made them different. By contrast, Season 2 introduces its three time periods without any consistent temporal or thematic anchor to hold them together. Summer of 1999 begins with Megan Landry (Sadie Stanley) skeptically discussing the benefits of their incoming exchange student Isabella LaRue (Lexi Underwood) with her mother, Debbie (KaDee Strickland). Debbie tells Megan that Isabella “could be the best thing that ever happened” to her before the scene smoothly flows into the Winter of 1999, where Megan and Isabella seem to be best friends, just as Debbie predicted.

But it all falls apart when the Summer of 2000 is introduced by a short scene of Megan alone in her bedroom and leaving out the window when Sheriff Myer (Sean Blakemore) arrives at the house. This scene completely drops the focus on Isabella’s effect on Megan’s life in favor of a vague sense that something went wrong between then and the Winter of 1999 with no indication of what that might be. There’s nothing to link this third scene with the other two, and it leaves the Summer of 2000 story adrift and aimless until the very end of the first episode.

Season 2 has continued to struggle to make its three time periods feel connected as it has progressed. Since one of the three is set in winter instead of summer, it’s harder to establish convenient throughlines across all three time periods for any given episode. But even story beats not linked to any specific time period are scattered and unfocused. In Episode 4, “Springing a Leak,” Megan and her friend Jeff (Nile Bullock) make fake IDs so they and some friends can get into a bar in the Summer of 1999. There’s no payoff to this until Episode 7, “It’s the End of the World,” when Megan is busted for the fake IDs after Jeff turns her into the cops. Megan’s pregnancy is introduced in the Summer of 2000 at the end of Episode 4, but this doesn’t come up again until the beginning of Episode 7 in the Winter of 1999 time period. Details like these could’ve been used as throughlines for a single episode, making the show feel more focused and making sure every time period feels essential to the story--because right now, they don’t.

Season 2 Doesn’t Have a Use for Its Split Timeline

Each timeline in Season 1 added something to the overall narrative. The same cannot be said for Season 2. The main plot, the buildup to the death of Megan’s boyfriend Luke Chambers (Griffin Gluck) is the focus of the Winter of 1999, and most of the plot progression happens there. It starts with the sex tape that’s played at the Chambers family Christmas party and then follows the collapse of Megan’s’ relationships with both Luke and Isabella in the aftermath. The Summer of 1999, however, lacks that same focus and drive to some inevitable end. It’s presumably building up to the reveal of who recorded the sex tape of Luke and Megan, but how that fits into the circumstances of Luke’s apparent murder is unclear. It doesn’t help that the show itself has mostly forgotten the sex tape in its most recent episodes, instead focusing on Isabella’s mysterious past and Luke’s murder. While there’s a lot of good establishing character work, it does very little to push the overarching plot forward and often negatively impacts the mystery as a result.

The events of the Summer of 2000 have the opposite problem. Because Megan and Isabella seem to both know what went down before Luke’s death, the show has had to separate them so that their conversations don’t spoil the mystery of the Winter of 1999 too early. Scenes in this time period are short, moody, and often unproductive scenes of characters not communicating. The character drama that makes the Summer of 1999 watchable is all but absent here, exchanged for repetitive interrogations at the police station and shots of Megan and Isabella looking at each other suspiciously. It’s a slow drip of clues that do so little to hint toward what will happen at the end of the Winter of 1999 storyline that they may as well not exist at all. The bulk of what we know from the Summer of 2000 is that Megan and Isabella were the last ones to see Luke alive, they’re lying about what happened, and they’ve been hiding evidence of what went down. There’s not enough context for anything meaningful to happen in the Summer of 2000, and so in most episodes, it feels like an afterthought, put there because the format of Season 1 said it had to be.

The time periods of Cruel Summer Season 2 are weak imitations of Season 1. The writing isn’t as tight, the visual differences are even more heightened and distracting (Winter of 1999 is exceptionally blue and Summer of 2000 is almost nauseatingly green-tinted), and most importantly they aren’t being used to strategically reveal information to the audience. Based on what we’ve seen so far, the show could easily remove at least one of the time periods and restructure the narrative with little impact on the mystery itself. It could even move away from having three separate timelines entirely and make do with the occasional flashback or flash forward as necessary and still cover all its important bases. This structure isn’t a necessity in Season 2 like it was in Season 1, and sometimes it becomes an active hindrance to the story being told. If Cruel Summer continues for a third season, it will need to either craft a story to fit its structure or abandon it entirely.