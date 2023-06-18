Cruel Summer’s second season has a problem that’s going to be very hard for it to overcome. The first season of Freeform’s teen mystery anthology show was built around a single question: did Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) see Kate (Olivia Holt) while she was being held captive and fail to report it? The entire narrative circled that question across all three of the time periods it set in, slowly building to the reveal of the truth in the final episode. But Season 2’s mystery doesn’t have a central question to anchor its narrative, and because of that the episodes so far feel unfocused and lack the punch that the first season had. While it’s possible the show will course correct before the end of the season, this is a crack in the foundation that threatens to undermine everything else the show is trying to do.

What Did 'Cruel Season' Season 1 Have That Season 2 Doesn’t?

The first season of Cruel Summer spends its first episode laying the groundwork for its bombshell revelation, positioning both Jeanette and Kate as sympathetic characters before pitting them against each other. From that point on, everything the show did was centered around whether Jeanette knew Kate was being held captive and did nothing about it. It hung over everything Jeanette did, and it colored our impression of every new clue the show gave. Every twist served to nudge the audience’s opinion back and forth until the final episode laid out the truth.

Season 2 has two major mysteries scattered across its three time periods, surrounded by details that may or may not be relevant to either. Both are introduced in the final moments of the first episode. In December 1999, someone replaced the Christmas movie meant to be played at the party with a recording of Luke (Griffin Gluck) and Isabella (Lexi Underwood) having sex. In July 2000, Luke’s body is found in the lake by the police after he’d been missing for months. The story in December ’99 revolves around tracking down who made the tape and put it in the player at the party, while Summer ’00 is focused on the investigation of Luke’s apparent murder. The show doesn’t explicitly connect these events from the get-go (though they undoubtedly are connected), and it makes the show feel unfocused in comparison to the previous season.

Season 2’s Structure Feels Like Tradition for Tradition’s Sake

Season 1’s three-time-period approach was used to accommodate three distinct stories: the time leading up to Kate going missing, Kate’s sudden and shocking return, and the legal battle that followed. All three provide crucial information, showing what both girls did before, during, and after Kate was held in Martin Harris’ (Blake Lee) house. But in Season 2 this structure feels like it’s there just because it’s what the first season did, rather than an essential way of framing the story being told. Three episodes in and there’s no concrete sense of what each time period’s story is building toward. Both sections set in 1999 seem like they’re building to an event that will set up what happens in the time period that comes next, but that’s where the connective tissue ends. And while Summer ‘00 wants us to question whether Megan (Sadie Stanley) or Isabella — or both — killed Luke, it doesn’t give us any indication of how we should feel about the prospect of either of them murdering him.

Part of the issue comes from one of Cruel Summer’s few efforts to change up the formula from last season. From what we’ve seen so far, both Megan and Isabella know what happened to Luke and are thus forced to work together to keep their story straight. But three episodes in, and we haven’t heard their story or any alternate story that they might be trying to disprove. This makes it hard to root for them in Summer ’00 since we don’t know if they did kill Luke, or why they may have done it. The show does everything it can to keep Megan and Isabella from mentioning specifics about what happened, to avoid spoiling the narrative being told in December ’99. And because the stories in these two time periods are working against each other to tell their individual stories rather than working together to tell the same story, we don’t know what clues we should be keeping an eye out for in Summer ’99. The whole thing ends up feeling like the show is trying to cram its narrative into the three-time-period setup from Season 1 without bothering to make sure it belongs there.

Season 2 Has Better Mysteries To Focus On

None of this is helped by the fact that the show is determined to keep pulling the rug out from under the audience — for example, the sex tape turns out to be of Luke and Megan, and Isabella is just taking the fall for her, so Megan doesn’t lose her college scholarship. This is a fine twist on its own, but the show just keeps going. The first episode is determined to convince you that Isabella and not Luke is dead in Summer ’00, whether Megan and Isabella are genuinely close friends in any of the three timelines sometimes feels like it varies from scene to scene, and the show is going to great lengths to avoiding spoiling itself with its Summer ’00 story. It all feels like the mystery at the center of it all just isn’t that complex, and the show is trying to cover that up as best it can.

That’s not to say there aren’t compelling questions that the show has put forth. Isabella is hiding things about her past from the people around her: she’s surprisingly familiar with the American legal system despite barely having lived there, she has a passport with her picture on it under a different name, and the very competent lawyer her parents sent to help her seems extremely comfortable with helping her potentially get away with murder. Megan, on the other hand, is involved in some presumably criminal activity in Summer ’00, a plot point the show hasn’t revisited since the first episode. Presumably, these will both be important later in the season, but for now, they feel incidental. Both are things that the audience knows, but most of the characters don’t seem to be aware.

But these are the kinds of mysteries that Cruel Summer could be exploring without the need for any narrative sleight of hand. If the secrets at the core of the show weren’t also shared by the two main characters, the three different time periods wouldn’t have as much of a risk of spoiling each other as they currently do. If Season 2 had chosen to bring Isabella’s past or Megan’s shady dealings and how they connect to Luke’s murder in its earliest episodes it could’ve created a more centralized mystery, instead of one that feels pulled in a dozen different directions.

Cruel Summer Season 2 is missing that key moment that ties it all together. The premier lacked a moment with the same potency as Kate turning to the camera and saying, “Jeanette Turner, I hope you rot in hell.” The result is a season that lacks focus and is rife with pacing issues. It’s possible that as the season progresses and more details are revealed, the mystery at the center of Season 2 will be more compelling. But right now, Cruel Summer feels like a shadow of what it once was.