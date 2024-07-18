The Big Picture Mutant, the spiritual successor of Mondo, offers stylish posters and vinyl soundtracks for fans.

Mutant's exclusive poster for Cruel Universe's first issue, featuring a deep-space battle, is just the beginning of their exciting SDCC plans.

EC Comics fans will love the modern twist on pre-code graphic style in Cruel Universe, featuring space-bending stories and talented writers/artists.

This year's San Diego Comic-Con will mark the first for the collectible company newcomer Mutant, and the team has a lot planned for the big event. Founded earlier this year as a partnership between Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah's SpectreVision production banner and former Mondo leadership, the brand has become a new home for everything from stylish posters to vinyl soundtracks and so much more. Collider can exclusively reveal one of their many collectibles that will be available for purchase at their booth this year — a poster celebrating the new science fiction anthology comic series Cruel Universe from Oni Press and the legendary EC Comics banner. The artwork will be available at Mutant's booth (616) starting Friday, July 26.

Cruel Universe follows in the footsteps of EC classics like Tales From the Crypt and especially Weird Science, mimicking the graphic style of pre-code comics with a modern twist. With a 40-page first issue, the comic will provide "space-bending stories where existence and annihilation will collide with our reality to make comics history once and for all time!" From extraterrestrial enemies to technological terrors, everything will be covered by stories from a wide range of acclaimed creatives from throughout the comic world. Among those tapped for the first issue are writers Corinna Bechko, Chris Condon, Matt Kindt, and Ben H. Winters, while artists include Jonathan Case, Kano, Artyom Topilin, and Caitlin Yarsky.

The artwork featured on the poster is a reproduction of the first issue's cover art from Greg Smallwood, known for his work on Jeff Lemire's Moon Knight and much more at Marvel and beyond. It's a fitting successor to the bonkers art of EC's classic, as it shows a deep-space battle between a man and a dinosaur. Wearing a space suit and wielding a laser spear to try and fend off the T. rex, though his worried demeanor shows the deep danger he's in. All the while, an alien crowd watches on, hungry for violence from the pair and hinting at the strange worlds that will be on display in each story.

'Cruel Universe' Is a Small Piece of Mutant's SDCC Plans

Image via Mutant

Oni Press will be publishing Cruel Universe under the EC Comics name alongside another horror-based magazine, Tales From the Abyss, in the coming months. Issue #1 of the sci-fi book will hit shelves on August 7, shortly after SDCC. For Mutant, the comic is just one of many convention collectibles that will be found in San Diego at the end of the month though. In the run-up to the convention, stunning and creative new prints based on Dune: Part One, Saltburn, and Prime Video's Fallout have all been unveiled with more sure to be unveiled both before and during the event. As time goes on, Mutant has grand plans for expansion into other collectibles and unique experiences, but the present is already quite bright for the fledgling company.

The Cruel Universe Issue #1 poster will be available at Mutant's booth at SDCC starting on Friday, July 26, and running until the convention ends on Sunday, July 28. Get an exclusive look at the poster above.

