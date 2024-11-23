Cruelty is defined as being intentionally mean, rude, or insulting without a single concern about the other person's well-being or emotions. It's generally a no-no in society, but is a common thing found in movies, especially horror movies. Horror movies, by definition, are supposed to scare people, and they often do this by showing things that are intentionally awful, horrid, or brutal, and this goes beyond typical guts and gore.

Cruelty in film can also be defined as emotional cruelty; making the audience or the film's protagonists go through Hell and back just for the sake of creating an uncomfortable sensation for the viewer. In short, these movies come up with situations that are awful to imagine on purpose, but honestly, they're made all the better for them.

10 'Jaws' (1975)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Universal Studios

Sure, Jaws is an all-time horror classic, but there are a few moments in the movie that are extremely dark. Let's not forget at the beginning, a child is devoured by the shark as his mother watches on in horror. As if that wasn't bad enough, they add a poor dog into the mix, too, implying a happy pup playing at the beach was eaten by the shark off-camera, which is just so unnecessary and violent and rude.

Aside from demonizing sharks (who are not inherently malicious and are extremely unlikely to ever take a bite out of a human, much less continue to eat them after realizing their mistake), the movie also traumatized an entire generation of viewers, scaring them away from going in the water for a substantial period of time. This movie presents an unlikely, but real scenario about shark attacks that freaked out, and continues to freak out a lot of people. It's still a brilliant flick, though.

Jaws Release Date June 20, 1975 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Roy Scheider , Robert Shaw , Richard Dreyfuss , Lorraine Gary , Murray Hamilton , Carl Gottlieb , Jeffrey Kramer Runtime 124 Minutes

WATCH ON NETFLIX

9 'The Woman in Black' (2012)

Directed by James Watkins

Image via CBS Films

The Woman in Black establishes itself as a brutal movie within the first two minutes. It opens up with three girls, presumably sisters, having a tea party on the upper floor of their home. Suddenly, they become entranced by something off-camera, and all three of them simultaneously leap out the window to their deaths, right in front of their distraught mother. Ouch. See, a lot of this movie is based around the killing of children, because the titular Woman in Black is an angry, vengeful ghost who once lost her own son at the hands of her negligent sister, and is now taking her fury out on the small town surrounding her estate.

As such, there are several death scenes involving kids in this movie, and it's often right in front of their parents. Some go so far as drinking lye or burning their homes down with them in it, and the worst thing is that there's nothing that the townsfolk can really do about it because they're dealing with a ghost, here. What are they going to do? Kill her? The Woman in Black is a solid movie, but one that is sure to make the hearts of any parent ache as they witness the plight of the bereaved parents in the film.

8 'Saw II' (2005)

Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman

Image via Lionsgate

All of the Saw movies are sort of known for their blood and gore, as well as their inventive, but disturbing traps that the characters often find themselves in (seriously, who comes up with this stuff?). Each movie has its own little plot twist, but perhaps the most tragically ironic of these twists is the one from Saw II. In the film, the serial killer Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) is discovered by the police, before he reveals that the son of one of the detectives has been captured and is currently in one of Jigsaw's little "games."

The detective sets out to find his son, as any parent would as CCTV footage plays of the son in a house with a group of people who are forced through a gauntlet of deadly traps to survive. But when the detective gets there, he himself is kidnapped, only for the audience to find out that the son was in Jigsaw's office, alive but unconscious, and hidden in a time-locked safe. He was right under the detective's nose the whole time. It's a horrible "ha ha!" moment on behalf of Jigsaw and the filmmakers, and cements the film as having one of the most mean-spirited endings ever.

Saw II Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 28, 2005 Director Darren Lynn Bousman Cast Donnie Wahlberg , Tobin Bell , Shawnee Smith , Erik Knudsen , Franky G , Glenn Plummer , Emmanuelle Vaugier , Beverley Mitchell , Noam Jenkins , Timothy Burd , Dina Meyer , Lyriq Bent , Tony Nappo , Kelly Jones , Vincent Rother , Linette Doherty , Kofi Payton , Gretchen Helbig , Leigh Whannell , Ho Chow Runtime 93 minutes Expand

7 'The Head Hunter' (2018)

Directed by Jordan Downey

Image via Vertical Entertainment

The Head Hunter is set during the Middle Ages, and right off the bat lets its audience know that they are not in for a fun time. The story is about a nameless viking warrior who spends much of his time slaying monstrous creatures from mythos, collecting their severed heads as macabre trophies. It seems like a movie version of The Witcher, with the audience expecting some awesome fights with some pretty scary monsters. But that doesn't happen.

The fights happen off-screen, which left many audience members annoyed, so it's cruel in that sense. But it's also cruel in the sense that the main reason this viking is out hunting these creatures is because one of them is responsible for killing his daughter, and he wants vengeance. All he wants is to mount that particular monster's head on his mantle, but with each step he takes, it seems like the monster only gets farther and farther away. The Head Hunter is a movie that isn't for everybody, but is still enjoyable, and is endlessly harsh and unflinching.

The Head Hunter Release Date April 5, 2019 Director Jordan Downey Cast Christopher Rygh , Cora Kaufman , Aisha Ricketts Runtime 72 Minutes

RENT ON AMAZON

6 'Eyes Without a Face' (1960)

Directed by Georges Franju

Image via Lux Compagnie Cinématographique de France

Eyes Without a Face is a French film that was way ahead of its time. Not only did it make excessive use of blood and gore (which was extremely taboo for the era), but it utilized a brutally realistic plotline that struck the hearts of many. The basic premise is that a poor young woman gets in a nasty car accident, which leaves her face gnarled and disfigured. She tries to cover up what little remains with a plaster mask, which is super creepy and straight from the depths of the uncanny valley.

The visuals are creepy enough, and the circumstances of these visuals are not just sad, but pretty scary on their own because it's not just a possibility--it has happened before to people. But perhaps the most frightening part of the film is the woman's rapid decline in mental health, as she becomes addicted to plastic surgery, showing the extent that some people will go to in order to preserve a piece of themselves, perhaps the only piece of themselves that remains after such a traumatic incident.

Eyes Without a Face Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 24, 1962 Director Georges Franju Cast Pierre Brasseur , Alida Valli , Juliette Mayniel , Alexandre Rignault , Edith Scob Runtime 90 Minutes

5 'Black Swan' (2010)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

Image via 20th Century Studios

Black Swan is a psychological horror movie that is more fact than fiction. Sure, the plotline is fictional, but it's based on a lot of experiences that can and do happen in the world of showbiz. In this flick, Natalie Portman plays a ballerina with dreams of becoming a worldwide superstar, but she becomes subject to immense pressure at the hands of her abusive manager.

She also finds herself at odds with a rival in a similar position, with the added weight driving her down into a deep part of the human psyche that is best left unexplored. Black Swan is a movie that examines what terrible things often happen behind the curtains, andthe lengths that many impressionable young people with stars in their eyes have to go to in order to make their dreams a reality. It's a movie that is a harsh reality for many, and is an abrasive wake-up call to the audience.

4 'Hereditary' (2018)

Directed by Ari Aster

Image via A24

Hereditary starts off with making the audience think the main character is the younger child of a family of four, Charlie (Milly Shapiro), but this is quickly quashed when Charlie is gruesomely killed early on in a freak accident. This begins to destroy the family, with the remaining members turning on one another and blaming each other for the accident, which was realistically no one's fault.

Through it all, a demonic entity lurks in the background, waiting to strike and weave its way into the family's life, because apparently the horrific death of their daughter/sister wasn't enough. The movie does an excellent job at portraying a grieving mother, with a heart-wrenching performance from Toni Collette that is sure to move anyone. Things aren't just rough for the family in this movie, but for the audience, too.