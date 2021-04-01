The villain’s origin story may be dark, but it won’t be light on humor.

Ever since Disney dropped the Cruella trailer, comparisons to Todd Phillips’ Joker have been running rampant. Both films offer backstories for villains whose origins are historically shrouded in mystery; thus, the comparisons aren’t all that far-fetched. Entertainment outlets and fans alike were quick to equate the “coming of evil” premises and Cruella’s character-defining utterance, “I am woman, hear me roar” to the Joker’s memorable quote, “We live in a society.” Yet, lead actor Emma Stone and Director Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya, Lars and the Real Girl) recently commented on the correlations, rejecting the idea that the two films are as equivalent as such suggestions claim.

Stone told Total Film, “It’s very different from Joker in many ways” before adding, “I would never even remotely compare myself to Joaquin Phoenix...I wish I was more like him.”

Gillespie explained that he understands why viewers link the two, as both films provide an emotionally driven catalyst for villainy. Gillespie said, “There are some really deep, emotional things that Cruella’s dealing with that send her to the villainous darker side. So in that sense, it is [similar].” However, unlike Joker, Cruella will strike a much different tone; Cruella’s darker side will come into the light, but not without a bit of witty banter and humor in tandem.

Gillespie shared, “It’s definitely its own thing. Just to sort of reframe Cruella, I thought it was important to show this darker side of her. But there’s going to be a lot of fun, a lot of humor in it. There’s a lot of absolutely delightful banter and rhythm to the style of it, which is different from Joker.”

Cruella is set in 1970s London during the punk rock revolution and follows young grifter Estella (Stone): an ambitious, unfettered, and arguably unhinged designer determined to make a name for herself in the ruthless fashion business. Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong round out the primary ensemble.

Following in the footsteps of Raya and the Last Dragon and Mulan, Cruella will premiere in theaters and on Disney+ the same day, May 28. The film, which is executive produced by former Cruella De Vil Glenn Close, will be available under the Premiere Access banner, costing subscribers an additional $29.99.

