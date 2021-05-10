With only a couple of weeks left until its premiere, Disney is hyping up anticipation for Cruella by teasing a sneak preview of its original song “Call Me Cruella” by Florence + the Machine. The song will be featured in the film and on the soundtrack, which was composed by the Emmy-winning composer behind Succession, Nicholas Britell. Bringing these two icons together is a massive feat on its own, and the trailer certainly highlights Florence Welch’s haunting vocals and Britell’s dynamic music.

Florence + the Machine have often been featured on film and television soundtracks, attaching their distinctive and eclectic melodies to several fantasy-based projects. Some examples include “Heavy in Your Arms” from The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, “Breath of Life” from Snow White and the Huntsman and “Jenny of Oldstones” from the eighth season of Game of Thrones. This will mark the first time they collaborated with Britell though, whose innovative use of instruments will certainly resonate with their sound.

When asked about appearing on the Cruella soundtrack, Welch said:

“Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs. And the villains often got the best numbers. So to help create and perform a song for Cruella is the fulfillment of a long held childhood dream. I’m so grateful to Nicholas Britell and Disney for allowing me so much creative freedom, and for trusting me with Cruella’s beautiful madness.”

Britell has quickly become one of the best composers working in the industry today. First getting attention for his stunning work in Moonlight, Britell’s music became instantly recognizable through the insanely catchy and fun theme song from Succession, which of course won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme. His work will also appear in the upcoming series The Underground Railroad, marking his third collaboration with director Barry Jenkins. He is also currently working on the third season of Succession, as well as Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up.

Britell’s inspiration of the 60s and 70s rock scene in London seems to match the same aesthetic as the film, particularly with some punk elements featured in the new trailer. Cruella is a prequel about the notorious and infamous Cruella de Vil, who famously attempted to skin Dalmatians for a fur coat in her later years. Set in the 1970s, Emma Stone stars as Estella, a young grifter and aspiring designer who goes toe-to-toe with a legendary fashion icon Baroness von Hellman, played by Emma Thompson. The film is the latest of Disney’s live action adaptations, even if they already knocked it out of the park with the 1996 101 Dalmatians starring Glenn Close.

Cruella debuts in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28. Check out the first snippet of the song below.

