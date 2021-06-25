'Cruella' is available now digitally and will be releasing on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD September 21.

Disney's Cruella will be available on all major digital platforms starting today, and in celebration of the live-action film debuting early, Collider has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie featuring star Paul Walter Hauser revealing the surprising inspiration for his Horace accent. Cruella will also be releasing on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting September 21.

Cruella's special features will offer deleted scenes, bloopers, and never-before-seen footage — and the clip featuring Hauser, co-star Joel Fry, and director Craig Gillespie comes from one of the bonus features titled "The Sidekick Angle." Hauser, who reunites with Gillespie after the two teamed up on I, Tonya, admits that he was inspired to create his Horace accent from another villain's sidekick: Mr. Smee, as played by Bob Hoskins in 1991's Hook.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Dalmatians, Beware: 'Cruella 2' Is in Early Development

In addition to Hauser and Fry, Cruella's cast includes Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mark Strong, John McCrea, and Kayvan Novak. Gillespie directs from a screenplay written by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, with story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis.

Disney’s Cruella arrives early on all major digital platforms on June 25 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD September 21. Watch the behind-the-scenes clip here:

Check out the full list of Cruella's special features below:

Bloopers

Deleted Scenes

Hotel Heist Hallway

Baroness Rejects Design Sketches

The Two Emmas – Discover how real-life friends Emma Stone and Emma Thompson prepared for their roles as Cruella de Vil and the Baroness von Hellman, and transformed into the fashionably cool, but devilishly cruel, characters.

The Sidekick Angle – No Disney villain/hero is complete without their sidekicks! Meet the talented actors who play Horace and Jasper, and learn how their characters deepen the ﬁlm’s story, and how the trio's friendship changes as the smart, feisty Estella becomes Cruella.

Cruella Couture – Take in the spectacular artistry of this couture collection, with an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at some of the most fashionable moments in the movie.

The World of Cruella – Experience the city locations and elaborate sets of CRUELLA, each featuring extraordinary production design detail, which bring 1970s London to life and enhance the backstories of these iconic Disney characters in a whole new way.

New Dogs…Old Tricks – Go behind the scenes of the on-set life of an animal actor, and meet the smart, expressive, delightful dogs who play Buddy, Wink and the Dalmatians, along with their devoted trainers. Catch the joy the pups experience in their daily doggie duties.

Cruella 101 – Uncover Easter eggs and clever connections to Walt Disney’s 101 DALMATIANS that are masterfully woven throughout this modern origin story of CRUELLA.

KEEP READING: 7 Movies Like 'Cruella' to Watch After Disney's Stylish Live-Action Remake

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Babylon's Fall’ Platforms Confirmed in Square Enix Announcement Trailer Cross-play for the latest PlatinumGames release is also confirmed.

Read Next

Carly Lane (176 Articles Published) Carly Lane is an Atlanta-based writer who considers herself a lifelong Star Wars fan, newbie Trekker, diehard romance reader, nascent horror lover, and Wynonna Earp live-tweeter. She is a former contributing editor for SYFY FANGRRLS and has also written for Nerdist, Teen Vogue, Den of Geek, Motherboard, The Toast and elsewhere around the Internet. More From Carly Lane