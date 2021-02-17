Disney has released the official trailer for Cruella, the live-action prequel to 101 Dalmatians starring Emma Stone as the fashionable villainess Cruella de Vil. The trailer arrives just one day after a stunning black-and-white poster for Cruella was released, with Stone completely transformed into Cruella and giving us total "Disney villain" face. The poster and trailer are the biggest updates for the live-action prequel that fans have had in quite some time with Cruella's release date getting pushed back over the last two years. Originally, Cruella was scheduled for release during the Christmas 2020 moviegoing season. But, following the start of filming in August 2019, Disney delayed Cruella's release from December 2020 to May 2021.

Now, we have our first official look at footage from Cruella just three months before it's set for release. Cruella takes us back to London in the 1970s, where a young Cruella de Vil (Stone) is coming into her own and eventually gets put on a path that will one day lead her to steal an incredible quantity of dalmatian puppies for her own dastardly sartorial plans. It's been tough to get a good feel for Cruella since the project was announced. But now, with this trailer, the vision becomes clearer. It seems we're getting a bombastic prequel about a woman realizing her true potential with just the right amount of Hot Topic-inspired flare to keep our eyes locked on Stone's young Cruella and our minds off Glenn Close's iconic, campy '90s take. Cruella looks like it will be so over-the-top (did you hear Stone's English accent?) that it's lifting off into the stratosphere and maybe that's exactly what we need after a series of Disney live-action remake duds with very little in the way of new ideas to offer.

In addition to Stone, Cruella stars Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and is co-written by Dana Fox (How to Be Single) and Tony McNamara (The Favourite) from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada) and Kelly Marcel (Venom) & Steve Zissis (Togetherness).

Cruella is scheduled for release on May 28, 2021. Check out the official trailer below. For more, check out our 2021 movie release calendar.

Here's the official synopsis, new images, and new poster for Cruella:

Academy Award winner Emma Stone stars in Disney’s 'Cruella,' an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. 'Cruella,' which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

