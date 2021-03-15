Sunday night’s Grammy Awards ceremony brought a brand new teaser trailer and a trio of new images from Cruella, Disney’s upcoming origin story for the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain, with Emma Stone looking like she’s having the time of her life chowing down on every piece of scenery in sight. Directed by the versatile Craig Gillespie (whose previous credits include unconventional rom-com Lars and the Real Girl, the underrated Fright Night remake and acclaimed biopic I, Tonya), Cruella follows the early days of the infamous villain during London’s 1970s punk rock revolution.

Grifter and wannabe fashion designer Estella makes a name for herself on the streets, catching the eye of Emma Thompson’s esteemed Baroness Von Hellman, who takes the youngster under her wing. This sets a chain of events in motion that culminates in the fashion world being introduced to Cruella De Vil for the very first time. From the look of this new sneak peek trailer, Cruella is shaping up to be an interesting Disney live-action remake, promising no shortage of style along with some fantastic costuming and production design, all anchored by what looks to be a tour-de-force performance from Stone in the title role.

Image via Walt Disney Studios

RELATED: Cruella de Vil’s Plan in ‘One Hundred and One Dalmatians’ Makes No Sense

The remakes are hugely lucrative as a cash cow, but they’ve been teetering on the verge of creative bankruptcy for a while now. Instead of bringing anything new to the stories, characters or songs that fans are more than familiar with, the various filmmakers tasked with bringing them to life appear more than happy to simply recreate the biggest moments from the originals beat-for-beat, while throwing in a couple of additional scenes and subplots in order to pad out the running time. Unlike its predecessors who have fallen into this trap, Cruella, as a prequel, is free to tell a completely original tale — and that should make things interesting.

Cruella is poised to finally hit the big screen this May. There was talk of a hybrid Disney+ release making the rounds towards the end of last year, but Disney is sticking to their guns for the time being and keeping it as a theatrical release. With just a couple of months to go, the marketing campaign is heading into high gear, and you can check out the new trailer and images here.

Disney's live-action Cruella will be released on May 28. Check out the newest trailer and images below.

Image via Walt Disney Studios

Image via Walt Disney Studios

Image via Walt Disney Studios

KEEP READING: Here Are All of Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes

Share Share Tweet Email

The Best New Movies to Watch on Netflix in March 2021 If you're looking for a laugh, Netflix's new releases have you covered this month.