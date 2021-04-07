The film will be released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

Disney has unleashed a new full-length trailer for Cruella and a nifty poster that will surely get even more people to love Emma Stone, if that was possible. The origin story for one of Disney’s most beloved villains looks to carve out its own purpose and style despite comparisons to similar films.

The trailer has Stone’s Estella go head-to-head with Emma Thompson’s Baroness, the antagonist at fault for turning her into the villain fans know today, Cruella de Vil. Blending high fashion, heists, Dalmatians, and an unhinged Stone is a task that director Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) confronts without hesitation or reservation. The poster released alongside the trailer isn’t necessarily revelatory, aside from reinforcing the black and white aesthetic consistently thrown around in promotional material.

Cruella follows Estella, a clever and creative grifter determined to make a name for herself in 70s London with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the streets. Estella’s flair for fashion puts her in the way of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend destined to transform the young designer forever.

Rounding out the supporting cast are Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong. Gillespie directs a screenplay by Dana Fox (How to Be Single) and Tony McNamara (The Favourite) from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. The producing branch includes Andrew Gunn (Freaky Friday), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns) and Kristin Burr (“Christopher Robin”), with Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close serving as executive producers.

Cruella will premiere in theaters and on Disney+ the same day, May 28. The film will be available on the streaming service under the Premiere Access banner for an additional $29.99. Check out the trailer and poster below:

