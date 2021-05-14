With two weeks before the release of Cruella both in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access, critical reactions have dropped regarding the upcoming villain origin story. The movie is the third live-action installment in the 101 Dalmatians franchise, with Emma Stone donning the white-and-black hair to play the iconic fur-wearer Cruella De Vil.
Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, with story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel and Steve Zissis, Cruella stars Stone as well as Emma Thompson as Baroness von Hellman, Joel Fry as Jasper, Paul Walter Hauser as Horace, Emily Beecham as Catherine de Vil, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Anita Darling and Mark Strong as John, the Baroness' valet. The film is produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr, with costumes by Mad Max Fury Road's Jenny Beavan.
Now, with the film primed for release in a matter of days, it's time to find out what the critics thought. Does Cruella make a name for itself among the other origin movies that lend a little more backstory to our favorite Disney villains, or would this one have been better left in the vault? Check out some of the early critical reactions below — we'll keep updating as more continue to come in:
Some critics pointed out that the movie was a welcome change of pace from the recent crop of Disney live-action remakes, with Cruella even feeling as though it skewed "anti-Disney":
Cruella could be the biggest surprise of the summer. Bold, dark, & wonderfully anti-Disney. Emma Stone is perfection as Cruella. Hair & Makeup, Production Design & Costume Design are sure bets for Oscars noms. Paul Walter Hauser is terrific and Winks the dog is adorable. #Cruella pic.twitter.com/zPCdFXSGL3— Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) May 14, 2021
There are 2 queens in #Cruella. Emma Stone & Emma Thompson both shine in a battle of who is more wicked. Ridiculously entertaining, this story of my favorite Disney Villain, is a visual feast of 1970s London and high fashion. The film is too long, but I raise my glass to Cruella. pic.twitter.com/EokM9AHFCY— Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) May 14, 2021
Stone's performance as the titular Disney villain was a common thread praised amidst reviews, with Thompson's Baroness often earning equal positive buzz:
CRUELLA tells the origin story of one of Disney’s greatest villains with a 70s punk rock style, a splash of DC comic book madness & a lot of camp. Emma Stone & Emma Thompson tear into their roles with wicked charm while the costumes are to die for! The de Vil Wears Prada indeed! pic.twitter.com/E28Lhnup3s— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 14, 2021
I generally have 0 interest in live-action remakes and/or villain origin stories but... have seen #Cruella and it’s SO FRIGGIN GOOD. Slaps so hard my face is still beet-red a day later.— Joel Meares (@joelmeares) May 14, 2021
If Devil Wears Prada meets The Witches meets Death Becomes Her sounds like your jam, see it. pic.twitter.com/CqPsOHAJnG
#Cruella is absolutely divine. Deliciously devilish, wonderfully wicked, undeniably outrageous. Emma Stone & Emma Thompson are truly an iconic pairing & they play it to the hilt. Costume designer Jenny Beavan deserves 3rd billing. Plus, it’s got a killer soundtrack. @cruella pic.twitter.com/N5UFEnmSr1— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 14, 2021
In spite of the film's runtime feeling a bit too long, critics praised the production design, the music choices — and mostly importantly, the costumes, with several comparing it to another iconic fashion-defined film The Devil Wears Prada. Beavan could have a third Oscar nod on her hands from this Disney outing:
CRUELLA is spectacular fun. A bit long in the tooth at 2h 15m but loved Emmas Stone and Thompson chewing and gnashing at the scenery with glee. Gorgeously costumed by Jenny Beaven, an exciting score by Nicholas Britell and Paul Walter Hauser is absolutely hilarious. #Cruella— Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) May 14, 2021
#Cruella is ICONIC. Emma Stone/Emma Thompson are a devious match whose performances test the boundaries of a Disney film. Add in the costumes (perfect), production design (perfect) + a 1-eyed dog w/ a pirate eye-patch (PERFECTION) and you got yourself some dark Disney magic. pic.twitter.com/OVTISRjCZZ— Shannon 🎃🍭 (@shannon_mcgrew) May 14, 2021
