With two weeks before the release of Cruella both in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access, critical reactions have dropped regarding the upcoming villain origin story. The movie is the third live-action installment in the 101 Dalmatians franchise, with Emma Stone donning the white-and-black hair to play the iconic fur-wearer Cruella De Vil.

Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, with story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel and Steve Zissis, Cruella stars Stone as well as Emma Thompson as Baroness von Hellman, Joel Fry as Jasper, Paul Walter Hauser as Horace, Emily Beecham as Catherine de Vil, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Anita Darling and Mark Strong as John, the Baroness' valet. The film is produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr, with costumes by Mad Max Fury Road's Jenny Beavan.

Now, with the film primed for release in a matter of days, it's time to find out what the critics thought. Does Cruella make a name for itself among the other origin movies that lend a little more backstory to our favorite Disney villains, or would this one have been better left in the vault? Check out some of the early critical reactions below — we'll keep updating as more continue to come in:

Some critics pointed out that the movie was a welcome change of pace from the recent crop of Disney live-action remakes, with Cruella even feeling as though it skewed "anti-Disney":

Stone's performance as the titular Disney villain was a common thread praised amidst reviews, with Thompson's Baroness often earning equal positive buzz:

In spite of the film's runtime feeling a bit too long, critics praised the production design, the music choices — and mostly importantly, the costumes, with several comparing it to another iconic fashion-defined film The Devil Wears Prada. Beavan could have a third Oscar nod on her hands from this Disney outing:

