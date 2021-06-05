Disney's live-action prequel to one of their older animated films, Cruella, has only just released, but development has already begun on a sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has started the process of assembling a second Cruella movie. Both screenwriter Tony McNamara and director Craig Gillespie are expected to return for the follow-up to the film that starred Emma Stone as the famed villain most known for terrorizing puppies, Cruella de Vil herself.

"We are very pleased with Cruella’s box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement provided to THR. "The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A’s in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film."

As for what that sequel will entail, Gillespie had previously told Collider about what he has in mind for another potential story:

I feel like we’ve only just met her. I’d love to now see the full-blown Cruella, fully loaded. She’s managed to get the support system around her and she can really expand on her brand. I’d love to see where that takes her and how you could almost destroy her from inside out, if she’s not careful with all that power. ... If it was with this gang. It was such a joy to work with everybody, and Tony writing it, and Disney was so supportive. They really fostered a feeling of safety where we could just really go for it without the repercussions. We all were pushing it all the time and thinking, “I don’t know if Disney’s gonna be okay with this,” but they would always call and be okay.

As for when production could actually begin, there is no word on any further plans yet. Cruella is currently still playing in theaters and on Disney+ for those willing to fork over $30 for the Premier Access tier, and has currently earned a total of $48.5 million and counting at the global box office.

