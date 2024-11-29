Cruising, William Friedkin's controversial thriller about a killer stalking New York City's gay community, is finally hitting 4K Blu-ray. Arrow Video will release the film in a deluxe two-disc set that examines the making of the film and the controversy surrounding it. The set will be released on February 25, 2025.

The limited edition set will include a new 4K restoration of the film in its original theatrical cut from the original 35mm camera negative by Arrow Films. It will include two archival commentary tracks from the late Friedkin; one solo, and one moderated by critic Mark Kermode. It will also feature a new commentary track from musicians on the film's soundtrack. Additional special features include new interviews with cast and crew, including actors Karen Allen and Mike Starr; featurettes on the making of the film and the outcry from the gay community during its production; and Friedkin’s BeyondFest 2022 Q&A at the American Cinematheque. The set will also include a booklet featuring contemporary articles from The Village Voice and The New York Times, essays from the film’s extras cast, an introduction from Friedkin, and an archive interview with star Al Pacino. The set will retail for $50.00 and can be preordered now on ArrowVideo.com.

What Is 'Cruising' About?

Pacino stars as Steve Burns, a New York City detective whose superior, Captain Edelson (Paul Sorvino), assigns him to track down a brutal serial killer who's preying on the city's gay community. Much to the consternation of his girlfriend (Allen), Burns goes undercover, hoping top lure out the killer, but soon ends up chasing all manner of dead ends and red herrings, even as bodies keep piling up. However, as he descends deeper into the case, Burns may learn that the line between cop and killer is thinner than he believed. An adaptation of Gerard Walker's 1970 novel of the same name, the film also features early roles for Powers Boothe (Deadwood), James Remar (Dexter), and Ed O'Neill (Modern Family).

Cruising was controversial from the start; it was one of the first films to seriously explore the gay community, but many claimed the film's treatment of its gay subject matter was exploitative and reinforced negative stereotypes. The film shot on location in a number of real-life gay neighborhoods and establishments, but was beset with protests and disruptions; the audio for many scenes had to be re-recorded, thanks to protesters armed with bullhorns. Even over forty years later, Cruising 's legacy is a complicated one. Collider's Pierce Baugh called it "hurtful," and found that the film had "no interest in trying to paint gay people in an authentic or empathetic light"; conversely, Collider's Peyton Brock found it to be a "subversive statement against police and the status quo."

Cruising will be released on 4K Blu-ray by Arrow Video on February 24, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.