The '80s brought many cruelties for the gay community: the Reagan Administration, AIDS, demonization, televangelist Jerry Falwell proclaiming "AIDS is God's punishment for homosexuals," and gay bashing abounding. It was hell. But the beginning of the decade also brought cruelty in the form of film. Cruising was released on February 8, 1980. The film, starring Al Pacino as an undercover cop, Steve Burns, investigating murders in New York's S&M gay subculture, was a thorn in the community's side upon its release. From the timing of its release to the message of hopelessness it leaves viewers with, a film supposedly delving into New York's gay underworld became one more thing the gay community had to endure. And perhaps the greatest sting of the movie is that it's still reverberated to this day. Because despite victories for the LGBTQIA+ community in the decades since Cruising emerged, despite Marriage Equality, despite better treatment and prevention of AIDS, and despite far more gay representation, this bloodlust for queer suffering still exists. Somehow, 1980 doesn't feel so long ago.

What Is 'Cruising' About?

Cruising has no interest in trying to paint gay people in an authentic or empathetic light. This is made clear from the very beginning of the film. They're disposable. They're deplorable. They're creatures of a nightly underbelly. Two men are walking along one of the city's gay scenes. A pair of officers are sitting in a patrol car, one is talking about how he'll "get" his "bitch" ex-wife. "They're all scumbags." his partner adds, and they begin to heckle the two men on the street, forcing them into the car, and demanding oral sex from them. Later, one of the men who was forced to perform on an officer is being questioned at a police station for any possible leads regarding the string of murders. When he tells the detective about his incident with an officer, he is brushed aside, being accused of fabrication.

'Cruising' Does Not Shy Away From Brutality

The first homicide in Cruising shows the killer looking for prey at a gay club. A handsome and, unfortunately, unsuspecting man (Arnaldo Santana) falls into his trap. They go back to a cheap hotel. After sex, the killer is going through his soon-to-be victim's meager possessions. "What are you doing?" the man asks, sensing something is wrong. "I can't believe you're not afraid," the killer says smirkingly. Then he pulls a knife from his boot, teasing the now uneasy man with it, caressing his face with the blade. The killer forces the man to lie down, binding him with leather ties. His victim's final, yet doubtful, pleas are interrupted when the knife plunges in. The scene shows the entry, followed by copious amounts of blood, all the while, the victim is facing the camera, tears running down his face, teeth gritting while he is continuously penetrated with the blade, his agonized expression the focal point of the camera. Cruising shows the cruel cat-and-mouse game from beginning to end. The brutality of the murder is shown in full. And yet, despite the horrendous nature of the scene, it's as if Cruising is trying to add an element of lust to the killing. His handsome victim is bound naked and before being stabbed, it's as if the killer engaged in nonconsensual knife play with his victim.

Why Do Movies and Shows Need to Make the Murder of Gay People Sexy?

This problematic lustful killing of gay men is still echoed in entertainment today. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has a naked and chiseled Evan Peters straddling his also naked victim while he chokes him to death. Also in the series, another of his handsome victims is shown sprawled out on a bed, having suffered blunt force trauma to the head, the camera still capturing the man's Adonis physique. It's not enough that film and television have such an appetite for gay characters being brutally murdered, it has to go a step further by trying to make the murders sexy. Further upsetting, Dahmer was created by gay showrunner Ryan Murphy who should know better than to create a series that exploits the deaths of gay men.

More murders are shown throughout Cruising. And it's clear that the driving force for the police to catch the killer isn't because of the havoc he's wreaking, but because their inability to capture him reflects poorly on themselves. Ted Bailey (Don Scardino) is a gay friend of Steve Burn's whom he befriends while undercover and Ted avoids gay nightlife due to the recent murders. Steve tells him that if the cops catch the killer they'd make him a member of the vice squad. The cops utilize heinous methods while questioning a man who they think might be the killer. He's stripped, beaten, verbally abused, and sexually assaulted. The level of abuse the suspect endures further exemplifies the deep hatred the police have for the people they're supposed to be protecting. During their questioning, a brawny man, wearing only boots, a cowboy hat, and a jockstrap walks into the room and slaps the suspect as a means to coax a confession from him. The oddity of the situation seems reserved for gay men only, who the officers feel deserves such treatment.

What Happens at the End of 'Cruising'?

New York's queer corners are depicted as depraved, Sodom and Gomorrah. Cruising is gratuitous in its hyper-sexualized depiction of queer men. It invites viewers to gape at the sexual activities shown. Acts such as group sex, bondage, and whipping are shown throughout the film, as if to speak to some imagined depravity within the community, as if the people there aren't consenting adults but instead animals taken over by purely carnal desire. Cruising and its director William Friedkin make a weak attempt to somehow differentiate the leather subculture within the queer community from the mainstream gay community--there's gay and then there's gay. And placing the murders within the particular fold of the queer community is a concerted effort to try to justify the brutality of the film--these people are deviant and deserve whatever befalls them; they're not like regular gays. But the "regular" gays safe from the film's wrath either. Cruising ultimately fails to realize that as long as the boundaries of consent are adhered to by age-appropriate partners, nothing these leather-clad men are doing is wrong or makes them worthy of scorn.

Eventually, the killer is captured. Steve is promoted. Everything is good. It seems that the murders have abated, until, of course, a crime scene is shown at the apartment where Steve was staying during his assignment. Another man has been murdered. The camera turns to show Ted mutilated. The camera pauses on the bloodied corpse, Ted's blue eyes staring into nothing. The detectives on the scene gather that the murder was committed by someone he knew and that it was unexpected. The police assume it was Ted's boyfriend whom he had a tumultuous relationship with that killed him. Back at Steve's girlfriend, Nancy's (Karen Allen) apartment, while Steve is shaving, Nancy tries on sunglasses and a leather hat belonging to Steve just like the killer wore. Pacino then looks into the mirror and makes eye contact with the camera.

From the final scenes, it can be deduced that Steve has become a killer himself, murdering Ted and will more than likely go on to kill in the queer community he was initially assigned to protect. Ted was Cruising's idea of a good gay man--doesn't cruise, isn't promiscuous, doesn't go to the leather clubs; yet even he isn't spared a brutal death. His innocence and caution didn't save him. Despite Friedkin's assertion that Cruising is only about a certain type of gay man, a regular, mainstream gay man still met a cruel end. Cruising lets its audience know that no gay man is safe. Leather or not, being queer is a worthy cause of death, regardless of how one's queerness looks.

Is 'Cruising' Based on a True Story?

Perhaps one of the most disturbing things about Cruising is that it's based on real-life murders in New York's gay community in the 1970s. It's not merely a work of fiction, but instead, it mined material from actual tragedies. In many ways, Cruising was a dastardly precursor for what the gay community would have to endure in the following year as the first cases of AIDS would be reported. The gay community was already cast away to the margins. Cruising only further cemented the image of lechery towards gay men. The sexual excess of the film provided a distorted view of life as a gay man, giving a narrow representation that those outside of the queer community could look towards as some form of explanation as to why so many gay men were suffering from AIDS.

During Cruising's production and release, members of the gay community protested the film. A thousand people marched in East Village with the goal of persuading the city to not grant support to the film. People went as far as to disrupt its filming. The queer community knew that Cruising would endanger their already vulnerable community. Friedkin justified Cruising by insisting that audiences would be able to differentiate between mainstream gay men and the gay sadomasochists in the movie. But he was naive to think that. During that time, there was much misunderstanding surrounding the LGBTQIA+ community. Cruising gave the impression that most gay men are licentious inhabitants of New York's dark corners.

Cruising Is a Movie About the Gay Community but Not for Them

Cruising also fails to grapple with the collective threats and dangers that the LGBTQIA+ community has to endure to this day. Queer people of all stripes aren't safe from bigotry that can graduate into violence. The Pulse nightclub and Colorado Springs massacres are just some of many reminders that a pulsating hatred for queer people is still ever-present. Cruising further beats down people who have and still do to a degree exist outside the bounds of society's good graces. It's a movie about the gay community but not for the gay community. Ted's death at the hands of a supposed friend leaves viewers, queer viewers in particular, to wonder, will the hatred of gay people ever end?