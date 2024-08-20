The Big Picture Crumb Catcher is a darkly comedic thriller with a unique blend of suspense and humor, praised for its unpredictable narrative.

Collider is excited to debut an exclusive sneak peek of Crumb Catcher, the darkly comedic thriller that has been making waves since its world premiere at Fantastic Fest ’23. Directed by Chris Skotchdopole in his directorial debut, the film has garnered a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been praised for its unique blend of suspense and humor. Following a successful theatrical run at AMCs and Alamo Drafthouses across the country this summer, Crumb Catcher is now available on digital and on-demand platforms.

Set against the isolated backdrop of a remote estate in upstate New York, Crumb Catcher follows newlyweds Leah (Ella Rae Peck) and Shane (Rigo Garay) as they attempt to celebrate their honeymoon. However, what should be a romantic getaway quickly becomes anything but. Leah, who works for the publisher releasing Shane’s debut novel—a deeply personal exploration of family trauma, alcoholism, and the immigrant experience—finds herself navigating not just the barely suppressed tensions in their marriage, but something far more sinister.

The couple's fragile peace is shattered by the arrival of two uninvited guests, John (John Speredakos) and Rose (Lorraine Farris), who crash their honeymoon with a bizarre blackmail scheme. These quirky intruders are not your typical villains; they’re entrepreneurs with a wild plan to pitch—an invention called the Crumb Catcher. Desperate to secure investors, John and Rose refuse to take no for an answer, leading to a tense and twisted confrontation that pushes Leah and Shane’s relationship to its limits.

Is 'Crumb Catcher' Worth Checking Out?

Crumb Catcher premiered at Fantastic Fest ’23, where it immediately caught the attention of critics and audiences alike. The film’s sharp, satirical edge and its unpredictable narrative have drawn comparisons to a "depraved take on a classic episode of The Twilight Zone," with Skotchdopole’s direction and the strong performances from the cast receiving particular praise.

Ella Rae Peck and Rigo Garay deliver compelling portrayals of a couple whose honeymoon turns into a nightmare, while John Speredakos and Lorraine Farris bring a mix of menace and absurdity to their roles as the eccentric blackmailers. The film's unique premise and its exploration of themes like family trauma and the immigrant experience have resonated with viewers, contributing to its high rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Following its well-received festival screenings and initial limited release, Crumb Catcher is now available on digital and on-demand platforms, meaning now is the perfect time to catch this dark comedy-thriller that has critics buzzing. With its blend of suspense, dark humor, and sharp social commentary, Crumb Catcher is a must-watch for fans of genre-bending films.

Don’t miss your chance to experience Crumb Catcher—a film that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat while making you laugh at the absurdity of it all. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

