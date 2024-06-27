The Big Picture Crumb Catcher is a home invasion thriller debut feature by Chris Skotchdopole, premiering at Fantastic Fest.

Newlyweds Leah and Shane's honeymoon is disrupted by two strangers selling the Crumb Catcher invention.

The movie exposes the dark side of human nature and the failed American Dream, and has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

First-time director Chris Skotchdopole is putting a new spin on the home invasion thriller with his debut feature Crumb Catcher. Premiered at Fantastic Fest last year, and releasing in theaters courtest of Dopplegänger Releasing, the film follows a pair of uneasy newlyweds whose honeymoon is crashed by two strangers hawking their latest invention, the titular Crumb Catcher. They have no intention of leaving until they get their money and quickly overstay their welcome in an uncomfortable and deeply troubling visit. Collider is excited to share the official trailer for the film, which teases their cringe-inducing attempts at selling the invention and the deeper horror behind their arrival.

Ella Rae Peck and Rigo Garay lead Crumb Catcher as Leah and Shane, who are celebrating their honeymoon at their remote New York estate. Although it's a happy occasion, tension lingers between the two as Leah works for the publisher releasing Shane's autobiographical novel confronting family trauma, alcoholism, and the immigrant experience. Their awkward dynamic is evident throughout the first shots of the trailer showing their wedding and a few brief moments of their lives as they plan their romantic getaway. The night of said getaway descends from unsettling to downright awful with the arrival of John (John Speredeakos), Rose (Lorraine Farris), and the former's "culinary breakthrough" invention.

From the moment John enters Leah and Shane's home, he exudes entrepreneurial obnoxiousness, commenting on their paintings and calling himself "somewhat of an artist" because of his inventions. The footage becomes more anxiety-inducing as he begins his presentation, with flashes of Leah and Shane's wedding hinting at the blackmail he and Rose hold over the pair. It causes even more tension between the couple as they argue over calling the police and standing up to John, and it only continues to escalate to horrifying levels as the inventor brings out his creation, insisting the couple give it a try. Mixing comedy, cringe, and pure anxiety, it's a far cry from The Strangers, delivering home invasion thrills out of sheer awkwardness.

'Crumb Catcher' Wowed Festival Audiences Last Year

Though Skotchdopole also wrote Crumb Catcher, the story itself comes from Rigo Gray, and writer-director, producer, and actor Larry Fessenden, whose previous horror credits include roles in Dashcam and Habit, a production credit on The House of the Devil, and a directorial stint on Wendigo. Collider's Maggie Lovitt had high marks for their work in her B review following the film's Fantastic Fest debut, saying, "Crumb Catcher is an insanely impressive directorial feature debut for Skotchdopole. It’s funny, bizarre, uncomfortable, and an absolute cringe-fest for all the best reasons. Skotchdopole has secured himself as a writer-director to keep an eye on, as he continues to refine his skill and explore the depths of depravity with a clever, humorous voice." Rotten Tomatoes currently has the film at a perfect 100% after a strong festival circuit run.

Skotchdople approached his directorial debut with a particular vision for portraying his characters. In a statement shared with the trailer, he explained how the goal was to portray both the young couple and their unwelcome house guests as two sides of the same coin with terrifying implications for what the future may hold for the newlyweds.

"Crumb Catcher is about the failure of the American Dream. It’s a reexamination of two couples at opposing ends of life. On one side, you have two young newlyweds standing on the edge of achievement, but their future and security are balanced against the groom’s self-destructive behavior, threatening to tip the scales at any moment. Opposite to them, older and seemingly on the frays of divorce, the second couple comes in like a nightmare. They are the funhouse mirror reflection of our newlyweds; washed up, overwhelmed with anger, and absurdly intent on claiming the success that they feel owed. Crumb Catcher is a cautionary tale of how the ravenous need to find success can turn into anger, and how the desperate need to be loved can quickly transform into abuse. I want audiences to reach the end of the movie and wonder how we could have possibly gotten here; how have things unraveled so quickly, and with such devastating consequences? Much in the way that couples in abusive relationships spiral to a place of being unrecognizable, grotesque caricatures of their former selves. I also wanted to make people laugh."

Crumb Catcher arrives in select theaters on July 19. Check out the exclusive trailer above.