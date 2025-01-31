This year, Crunchyroll announced that the Valentine's Day celebrations will be different. The streamer decided that a slate of animes that have romance as its core theme will become free to stream for anyone who's in the mood for love. Twenty titles were announced and you will be able to watch any of them from February 1 until February 28. Crunchryroll also announced other surprises in its store and its video game vault, and you will discover everything in this article.

Out of the 20 titles that Crunchyroll will make free to watch, two of them are frequently cited in best-of lists. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War tells the story of two high school students who are so talented that everyone believes they'd make a great couple. They don't agree, which is why they kick off a unique rivalry in which they have to trick each other into going on a date. Whoever lets their guard down and accepts first loses. The manga that inspired the series, created by Aka Akasaka, had over 20 million copies in circulation by the end of 2022 and is considered one of the best and fastest-selling manga of all time.

Fruits Basket is the second adaptation of the 1998 manga series created by Natsuki Takaya. The 90s version deviated from the source material, so the new one is more faithful and adapts the entire manga series into 63 episodes. The story centers around Toru Honda (voiced by Manaka Iwami in the original Japanese and by Laura Bailey in the English dub), a young girl who, little by little, helps her cursed friends heal their emotional wounds. The new version of the series wrapped its run in 2021.

Which Crunchyroll Titles Are Available For Free In February?

Image via Crunchyroll

The other titles that will become free to stream in February include:

- A Couple of Cuckoos

- A Sign of Affection

- Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

- An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride

- Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki

- Girlfriend, Girlfriend

- Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!

- Horimiya

- More Than A Married Couple But Not Lovers

- My Dress-Up Darling

- My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999

- Ouran High School Host Club

- Recovery of an MMO Junkie

- Rent-a-Girlfriend

- Sasaki and Miyano

- The Quintessential Quintuplets

- Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

- Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You

Additionally, Crunchyroll announced a "Lovestruck Loot" sale in the Crunchyroll store that gives up to 30% off from select merchandise within the romance themes. The sales will become available from February 5 to February 14. Last but not least, the Crunchyroll game vault is still expanding its collection of game titles, and several of them are perfect to celebrate Valentine's Day like Sweet Sins 2. You can check them all out on the Crunchyroll mobile games website.

The select titles from Crunchyroll are available to stream for free between February 1 and February 28.