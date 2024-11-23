As the holiday season approaches, Crunchyroll will be making the festivities even better with its vast collection of merchandise, from Chainsaw Man apparel and Black Clover Funko Pops to Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga, Dragon Ball Blu-ray limited edition set, and more. Apart from providing an extensive anime library, the platform also launched a store for fans who just can't get enough of their favorite animes. And this holiday season, the company is celebrating Christmas with all things anime — everything from apparel and accessories to game boards and mangas, and a whole lot more.

Crunchyroll has laid out its gift ideas for this year's holiday season, elevating the season of giving with its collection that is perfect for otakus all around the world. Available for shoppers from other territories, Crunchyroll's online store offers apparel that boasts designs from fan-favorite anime titles like Cowboy Bebop, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man. From varsity jackets and graphic tees to sweatshirts and hoodies, buyers can complete the whole look with a Junji Ito's Yon and Mu dad hat, a Pochita watch and cap, and even a Luffy Straw hat from One Piece.

The newest release also includes card and board games inspired by Spy × Family and One Piece, as well as Blue Lock, My Hero Academia, Perfect Blue, and Tokyo Ghoul toy figures. Funko Pop is also celebrating the holiday with miniature figures of Black Cover, Bleach, and more. Of course, it wouldn't be a perfect holiday without curling up with some favorite titles — and that means a complete series collection of shows like Dragon Ball and Tokyo Ghoul:re. The collection also offers some manga must-haves, such as Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Manga Volume 13, a Junji Ito Story Collection, and Frieren manga box set.

Crunchyroll Is Home To a Vast Anime Library