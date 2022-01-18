Crunchyroll released its full list of nominees for what will be the largest and most inclusive edition of the Anime Awards to date. The sixth annual awards show includes series from almost 40 studios spread across eight different streaming platforms, from sites like YouTube, Hulu, and Netflix to dedicated anime streamers like Funimation and Crunchyroll. With 150 nominations competing across 26 distinct categories, it's a record high for the now-mainstay awards show.

A few shows, in particular, dominated this year's list. JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2) clocked in with a whopping 16 nominations across 14 categories, continuing its reign of dominance after the first winning Anime of the Year in last year's show. Coming in behind the popular manga adaptation is the OLM-produced ODDTAXI, a mystery series surrounding a Walrus taxi driver and the clients he transports, which has an Anime of the Year nod as well as 11 other nominations. Attack on Titan's final season is starting off strong as well with 11 nods. Other Anime of the Year nominees include 86 EIGHTY-SIX, Ranking of Kings, and Sonny Boy.

The new categories added will honor voice actors who work outside the English and Japanese dubs. Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Castilian, and Russian voice actors will compete in separate categories under the larger "International Voice Actors" umbrella. "The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is a yearly celebration of the creators, voice actors, studios and series from the past year that have excited and energized the global anime community," said Funimation Global Group's chief marketing officer Gita Rebbapragada regarding the continued expansion and globalization of the show. "The Anime Awards is entering its sixth year by shattering records – showcasing more anime on more services than ever before."

Image via Funimation

RELATED: 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0': New Trailer Serves Anime Horror in Time for the Holidays

Fan voting for the upcoming awards show opens on Tuesday, January 18 and will run for one week. The winners of the 2022 Anime Awards will be announced via a live stream on February 9. Fans can tune in on the Anime Awards website or via any of Crunchyroll's social media platforms. The show's winners are completely decided by the fans unless a tie occurs, in which case a panel of international judges will choose the more deserving nominee.

Check out the full list of nominees for the 2022 edition of Crunchyroll's Anime Awards below:

ANIME OF THE YEAR

86 EIGHTY-SIX Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2) ODDTAXI Ranking of Kings Sonny Boy

BEST BOY

Senku Ishigami – Dr. STONE Season 2 Izumi Miyamura – Horimiya Odokawa – ODDTAXI Bojji – Ranking of Kings Ken 'Draken' Ryuguji – Tokyo Revengers Manjiro 'Mikey' Sano – Tokyo Revengers

BEST GIRL

Vladilena Milizé – 86 EIGHTY-SIX Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket The Final Season Nobara Kugisaki – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2) Sarasa Watanabe – Kageki Shojo!! Shoko Komi – Komi Can't Communicate Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

BEST PROTAGONIST

Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2) Joe – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD Odokawa – ODDTAXI Bojji – Ranking of Kings Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

BEST ANTAGONIST

Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 Tomura Shigaraki – My Hero Academia Season 5 Yano – ODDTAXI Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 Ainosuke Shindo/"ADAM" – SK8 the Infinity Tetta Kisaki – Tokyo Revengers

BEST FIGHT SCENE

Eren Jaeger vs. War Hammer Titan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 Naruto Uzumaki vs. Isshiki Otsutsuki – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo vs. Hanami – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2) Yuji Itadori & Nobara Kugisaki vs. Eso & Kechizu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2) Elma vs. Tohru – Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S Vivy vs. Yugo Kakitani – Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-

BEST DIRECTOR

Yuichiro Hayashi – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 Sunghoo Park – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2) Yo Moriyama – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD Baku Kinoshita – ODDTAXI Shingo Natsume – Sonny Boy Shin Wakabayashi – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

BEST ANIMATION

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2) Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Cour 1 Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- WONDER EGG PRIORITY

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN

Tadashi Hiramatsu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2) Baku Kinoshita and Hiromi Nakayama – ODDTAXI Atsuko Nozaki – Ranking of Kings Michinori Chiba – SK8 the Infinity loundraw (FLAT STUDIO) and Yuichi Takahashi – Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song- Saki Takahashi – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

BEST SCORE

Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto – 86 EIGHTY-SIX Yuki Kajiura and ‎Go Shiina – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc Mabanua – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD PUNPEE, VaVa, and OMSB – ODDTAXI Satoru Kosaki – Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song- DÉ DÉ MOUSE and Mito – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

BEST VA PERFORMANCE (JAPANESE)

Ayane Sakura – Gabi Braun – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 Yuki Kaji – Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 Kiyoshi Kobayashi – Daisuke Jigen (Ep. 0) – LUPIN THE 3rd PART 6 Natsuki Hanae – Odokawa – ODDTAXI Aoi Yuki – Kumoko – So I'm a Spider, So What? Kanata Aikawa – Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

BEST VA PERFORMANCE (ENGLISH)

Brittany Cox – Fena – Fena: Pirate Princess Laura Bailey – Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket The Final Season Adam McArthur – Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2) David Wald – Ainosuke Shindo / "ADAM" – SK8 the Infinity Matt Shipman – Reki Kyan – SK8 the Infinity Anairis Quiñones – Rika Kawai – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

BEST OPENING SEQUENCE

"Boku no sensou" – Shinsei Kamattechan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 "Kaibutsu" – YOASOBI – BEASTARS "VIVID VICE" – Who-ya Extended – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2) "Ai no Supreme!" – Fhana – Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S "ODDTAXI" – Skirt and PUNPEE – ODDTAXI "Cry Baby" – Official HIGE DANdism – Tokyo Revengers

BEST ENDING SEQUENCE

"Shogeki" – Yuko Ando – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 "Yasashii Suisei" – YOASOBI – BEASTARS "Shirogane" – LiSA – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc "Nai Nai" – ReoNA – SHADOWS HOUSE "Infinity" – YUURI – SK8 the Infinity "Ganbare! Kumoko-san no Theme" – "Watashi" (VA: Aoi Yuki) – So I'm a Spider, So What?

BEST ACTION

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2) SSSS.DYNAZENON Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- WONDER EGG PRIORITY

BEST COMEDY

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Heaven's Design Team Komi Can't Communicate Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S ODDTAXI

BEST DRAMA

86 EIGHTY-SIX Fruits Basket The Final Season Kageki Shojo!! ODDTAXI To Your Eternity WONDER EGG PRIORITY

BEST ROMANCE

BEASTARS Fruits Basket The Final Season Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Horimiya Komi Can't Communicate The Duke of Death and His Maid

BEST FANTASY

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Cour 1) Ranking of Kings That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Season 2) The Case Study of Vanitas To Your Eternity WONDER EGG PRIORITY

BEST FILM

BELLE Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train Josee, the Tiger and the Fish Shirobako the Movie Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

INTERNATIONAL VOICE ACTORS

BEST VA PERFORMANCE (SPANISH)

José Vilchis – Spike Spiegel – Cowboy Bebop Irwin Daayán – Rengoku – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc Victor Ugarte – Shinji Ikari – Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time José Gilberto Vilchis – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2) Jessica Ángeles – Kaguya Shinomiya – Kaguya-sama: Love is War Romina Marroquín – Kumoko – So I'm a Spider, So What?

BEST VA PERFORMANCE (GERMAN)

Torsten Münchow – The Count of Monte Chirsto – The Count of Monte Chirsto Florian Knorn – Tai Yagami – Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Rieke Werner – Sakura Matou – Fate/stay night [Heaven's Feel] THE MOVIE III. spring song Marios Gavrilis – Dio Brando – Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood René Dawn-Claude – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2) Tommy Morgenstern – Galo – Promare

BEST VA PERFORMANCE (FRENCH)

Enzo Ratsito – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc Mark Lesser – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2) Brieuc Lemaire – Vanitas – The Case Study of Vanitas Alexis Thomassian – Ombre – Ranking of Kings Nancy Philippot – Raphtalia – The Rising of the Shield Hero Olivier Premel – Takemichi Hanagaki – Tokyo Revengers

BEST VA PERFORMANCE (PORTUGUESE)

Hannah Buttel – Vladilena Milizé – 86 EIGHTY-SIX Amanda Brigido – Nobara Kugisaki – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2) Leo Rabelo – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2) Carol Valença – Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece Luísa Viotti – Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 Luiz Sergio Vieira – Takemichi Hanagaki – Tokyo Revengers

BEST VA PERFORMANCE (CASTILIAN)

Marcel Navarro – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train Bianca Rada – Tai Yagami – Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Albert Trifol Segarra – Shinji Ikari – Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time Adelaida López – Usagi Tsukino – Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie Blanca Hualde (Neri) – Brunhilde – Record of Ragnarok Marc Zanni – Tatsu – The Way of the Househusband

BEST VA PERFORMANCE (RUSSIAN)

Vlad Tokarev (Влад Токарев) – Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 Islam Gandzhaev (Ислам Ганджаев) – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train Olga Matskevich (Ольга Мацкевич) – Mire Yoshizuki – Looking For Magical DoReMi Polina Rtischeva (Полина Ртищева) – Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece Elizaveta Sheikh (Елизавета Шейх) – Kumoko – So I'm a Spider, So What? Tatyana Shamarina (Татьяна Шамарина) – Vivy – Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-

'Attack on Titan: No Regrets' and Other OVA Episodes to Stream on Funimation and Crunchyroll This Month The episodes will be available on December 19.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email