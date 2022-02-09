Global anime streaming service Crunchyroll has announced the winners of its sixth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards, which honor the best animations, voice actors and creators of the year. Nearly 17 million votes were cast by fans across the globe for categories such as Best Boy, Best Fight Scene, and Best Voice Acting Performance for a variety of languages.

This year saw shonen anime, classified by its appeal to young boys with its male protagonists and focus on action, dominate the awards. Jujutsu Kaisen, which first season ran from October 2020 to March 2021, took home awards in six different categories, including Best Girl for Nobara Kugisaki, Best Fight Scene, Best Character Design, Best Action, and two Best Voice Acting Performances.

Long-running action anime Attack on Titan also took home four awards for its final season including Anime of the Year. Overall, the anime secured four wins for its opening sequence, voice actor Yuki Kaji’s performance as Eren Jager who also won Best Antagonist. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, which began its second season last year along with its first film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, took home a total of eight awards. This includes several voice acting performances across different regions, Best Animation, Best Score, and several others for both the second season and film.

Image via Funimation

RELATED: 'Shenmue' Gets an Anime Series From Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Next MonthWhile ODDTAXI took home two awards for Best Director Baku Kinoshita and Best Protagonist for Odokawa, other animes fill out the categories list with only one award each. This includes fantasy series Ranking of Kings which earned Best Boy for Boji, Best Romance Horimiya, and Best Comedy Komi Can’t Communicate among others.

This year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards saw the highest concentration of voters in countries such as France, Brazil, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. According to Crunchyroll analytics, India breached the Top Ten in terms of fan voting for the first time since the award’s creation. Winners for this year’s awards were determined by fan voting and a panel of international judges.

You can check out the full list of winners below:

Anime of the Year - Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Best Boy - Bojji - Ranking of Kings

Best Girl - Nobara Kugisaki - JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Best Protagonist - Odokawa - ODDTAXI

Best Antagonist - Eren Jaeger - Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Best Fight Scene - Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo VS Hanami - JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Best Director - Baku Kinoshita - ODDTAXI

Best Animation - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Best Character Design - Tadashi Hiramatsu - JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Best Score - Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Best Opening Sequence (OP) - Boku no sensou by Shinsei Kamattechan - Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1. Storyboard and Direction: Yuichiro Hayashi

Best Ending Sequence (ED) - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Best Action - JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Best Comedy - Komi Can’t Communicate

Best Drama - To Your Eternity

Best Fantasy - That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2

Best Romance - Horimiya

Best Film - Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

Best VA Performance (Japanese) - Yuki Kaji - Eren Jaeger - Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Best VA Performance (English) - David Wald - Ainosuke Shindo/”ADAM” - SK8 The Infinity

Best VA Performance - (German) - René Dawn-Claude - Satoru Gojo - JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Best VA Performance - (French) - Enzo Ratsito - Tanjiro Kamado - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Best VA Performance - (Portuguese) - Léo Rabelo - Satoru Gojo - JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Best VA Performance - (Castilian) - Marcel Navarro - Tanjiro Kamado - Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

Best VA Performance - (Spanish) - Irwin Daayán - Rengoku - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Best VA Performance - (Russian) - Islam Gandzhaev (Ислам Ганджаев) - Tanjiro Kamado - Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

