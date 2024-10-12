Fall has officially arrived, ushering in a season of vibrant, colorful leaves, cool breezes, and the unmistakable aroma of pumpkin spice filling the air. But that’s not all—anime fans have even more to look forward to as the season kicks off a fresh wave of exciting content. Whether you’re eagerly awaiting the return of your favorite show or ready to dive into brand-new stories, Crunchyroll has you covered with a lineup that promises something for everyone. From action-packed adventures to heartwarming tales, here’s everything coming to Crunchyroll this season.

Demon Lord Retry! R

Image via Gekkō

Release date: September 28

Cast: Kenjirou Tsuda, Michitake Kikuchi, Momo Asakura,Takahiro Kageyama.

Studio: Gekkō

In this isekai series, Akira Oono is unexpectedly transported into the world of Infinity Game, assuming the identity of his favorite character, the Demon Lord Hakuto Kunai. Now trapped in this unfamiliar world as the powerful Demon Lord, Akira embarks on a quest to discover a spell that can return him to reality.

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 2

Image via MOTHER

Release date: September 29

Cast: Natsumi Fujiwara, Kana Hanazawa, Narumi Kaho, Hiroki Touchi.

Studio: MOTHER

A salaryman reincarnates in a fantasy world as the heir to a noble family. To his surprise, he discovers he possesses a unique power—not to appraise valuable objects, but to assess the talents and abilities of others. With this extraordinary gift, he begins recruiting individuals with a wide range of skills, from magic and swordsmanship, to serve as his allies. Together, they prepare for the looming threat of war.

The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan

Image via Felix Film

Release date: September 29

Cast: Daiki Yamashita, Tasuku Hatanaka, Yuu Serizawa, Shougo Sakata.

Studio: Felix Film and GA-CREW

Noel dreams of becoming a Seeker like his legendary grandfather. However, his hopes are dashed when he is assigned the role of a Talker, a profession with no combat abilities at all. Refusing to give up on his ambitions, Noel embarks on a mission to form the strongest clan in the land. Relying on his silver-tongued Talker skills, he unites powerful assassins, heroes, and warriors under his leadership, determined to prove that even a Talker can rise to greatness.

I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History

Image via MAHO FILM

Release date: October 1

Cast: Kanna Nakamura, Tomomi Jiena Sumi, Kaito Ishikawa.

Studio: MAHO FILM

After a fateful accident with a sleepy truck driver, an ordinary girl finds herself reincarnated as her favorite character in an otome game. Now living as Alicia, the eldest daughter of the prestigious Williams family, she’s determined to achieve greatness in her new role as the game's infamous villainess. However, despite her best efforts to embrace her evil side, avoiding her fate—and the prince’s affection—proves to be far more challenging than she ever imagined.

Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister

Image via Drive

Release date: October 1

Cast: Sumire Uesaka, Shion Wakayama, Kaede Hondo, Ryouta Suzuki.

Studio: Drive

Uryu Kamihate, who dreams of attending Kyoto University’s medical school, finds himself in an unexpected situation after being taken in by the chief priest of Amagami Shrine. To secure his place at the shrine and eventually inherit it, Uryu is told he must marry one of the three maiden sisters, but can he sweep them off their feet?

Let This Grieving Soul Retire

Image via ZERO-G

Release date: October 1

Cast: Miyu Kubota, Kensho Ono, Haruka Michii, Akio Ootsuka.

Studio: ZERO-G

Six childhood friends make a vow to one day become treasure hunters. However, Krai quickly realizes he’s not cut out for the life of a hero. Despite his resistance, his friends insist on making him their leader. What follows is a story filled with trouble, humor, and Krai’s constant desire to retire ASAP.

Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World Season 3

Image via White Fox

Release date: October 2

Cast: Rie Takahashi, Yuusuke Kobayashi, Inori Minase, Yu Horie, Satomi Arai

Studio: White Fox

Re:Zero follows Subaru Natsuki, a teenager who suddenly finds himself in a fantasy world with the ability to turn back time every time he dies. Determined to help his new friend Emilia become the next ruler of the Kingdom of Lugunica, Subaru uses his newfound power to protect her. Season 3 will pick up one year after the victory at the Sanctuary, as Emilia’s camp waits for the royal selection. However, their peaceful existence is abruptly interrupted by a letter from Anastasia, another candidate in the royal selection.

The Prince of Tennis U-17 World Cup Semifinal

Image via M.S.C

Release date: October 2

Cast: Junko Minagawa, Yuki Kaida, Ryoutarou Okiayu, Hiroki Takahashi.

Studio: M.S.C

Following their impressive victory over France, Ryoma and Team Japan advance to the semifinals, where they face their toughest challenge yet: the world’s top-ranked team, Germany. Led by the formidable Volk, Germany boasts an even greater threat with the addition of Tezuka.

KamiErabi GOD.app Season 2

Image via UNEND

Release date: October 2

Cast: Natsuko Abe, Shuuichi Uchida, Tomori Kusunoki, Ayane Sakura.

Studio: UNEND

After receiving a mysterious text message promising to grant any of his wishes, high school student Gorou Ono finds himself living out his wildest fantasies with his classmate, Sawa Honoka. However, his excitement turns to shock when the granter of his wish, a demon named Lall, reveals that he is now entangled in a game to determine the next God of the world.

In Season 2, the students of Suezane Yuai Academy must harness their unique powers as they compete for the coveted title. The intense battle royale unfolds, with former allies turning into adversaries and friendships shattered in the relentless pursuit of the ultimate throne.

Acro Trip

Image via Voil

Release date: October 2

Cast: Inori Minase, Kengo Kawanishi, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Miku Itou.

Studio: Voil

Chizuko Date is an otaku girl living in Niigata Prefecture, who is utterly obsessed with Berry Blossom, a magical girl. Unfortunately, the local big bad is incompetent and weak, which renders their battles uninteresting to the townsfolk. Determined to reignite the excitement for her beloved magical girl, Chizuko vows to shine a light on Berry Blossom’s heroic efforts, even if it means going down a dark path.

DanDaDan

Image via Science SARU

Release date: October 3

Cast: Shion Wakayama, Natsuki Hanae, Mayumi Tanaka

Studio: Science SARU

Momo is a typical high school student, except that she comes from a family of spirit mediums. One day, she steps in to defend a classmate from bullies, only for him to launch into a tirade about the occult. While Momo believes in ghosts, she's convinced that aliens are nothing but a myth. This sparks a challenge between the two: each must prove the other wrong. However, things take an unexpected turn when both of their beliefs are proven right. As Momo unlocks her chakras and her classmate, Okarun, gains the power of a curse, they must join forces to battle the paranormal entities threatening them.

Trillion Game

Image via MADHOUSE

Release date: October 3

Cast: Takeo Ootsuka, Shouya Ishige, Ryouta Suzuki.

Studio: MADHOUSE

Schoolmates Haru and Gaku are driven by one goal: to earn a trillion dollars. To achieve this seemingly impossible dream, they’ll need to leverage their talents to the fullest. Haru is a charismatic and persuasive speaker and can connect with anyone, while Gaku, though socially awkward, is a programming genius. Together, they will use their combined skills to achieve a colossal goal.

365 Days to the Wedding

Image via Asahi Productions

Release date: October 3

Cast: Saori Hayami, Ai Fairouz, Nao Tôyama

Studio: Asahi Productions

365 Days to the Wedding follows Takuya and Rika, two introverted, happily single coworkers at a travel agency in Tokyo. Their peaceful lives take a sudden turn when the company announces plans to open a new branch in Alaska, with a catch: single employees will be relocated there. Desperate to avoid the move, Takuya and Rika devise a bold plan to fake an engagement. As they navigate hilarious and unexpected situations together, their pretend relationship slowly begins to evolve into something real.

Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms

Image via TriF Studio

Release date: October 3

Cast: Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Yû Shimamura, Romi Park.

Studio: TriF Studio

Hikaru’s life suddenly changes when he encounters Alma, an alien. Alma, who is a member of a rare and powerful species known as Mecha-Ude, is on the run from a sinister group bent on hunting down her kind to obtain their unparalleled power. Hikaru and Alma decide to form an unlikely partnership and embark on a perilous journey to protect the Mecha-Ude and stop the looming threat.

Negative Positive Angler

Image via NUT

Release date: October 3

Cast: Mutsuki Iwanaka, Ai Fairouz, Kaito Ishikawa.

Studio: NUT

Tsunehiro Sasaki receives the devastating news that he only has two years left to live. While fleeing from debt collectors, he falls into the sea and is unexpectedly rescued by Hana and Takaaki. Grateful for his second chance, Tsunehiro finds solace in fishing.

Good Bye, Dragon Life

Image via SynergySP

Release date: October 3

Cast: Shunsuke Takeuchi, Hitomi Sekine, Ayaka Ohashi.

Studio: SynergySP and Vega Entertainment

In a unique twist of fate, a mighty and ancient dragon is slain and reincarnated as a simple man living in a peaceful village. While working the fields, he crosses paths with Celina, a half-human, half-snake creature in search of a partner. Despite their differences, the two form an unlikely friendship.

Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance-

Image via LIDENFILMS

Release date: October 3

Cast: Soma Saito, Rie Takahashi, Taku Yashiro.

Studio: LIDENFILMS

During the tumultuous Bakumatsu Era, a legendary Imperialist warrior known as the 'Hitokiri Battosai' struck fear into the hearts of his enemies. But with the dawn of a new era, the Battosai vanished from public view, leaving behind only the myth of his unmatched skill and the legend of the strongest Revolutionary warrior.

Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online Season 2

Image via A-1 Pictures

Release date: October 4

Cast: Tomori Kusunoki, Yôko Hikasa, Kazuyuki Okitsu.

Studio: A-1 Pictures

After the events of Season 1, our heroes are thrust into a sudden and unexpected battle royale death match tournament, where LPFM is quickly singled out as the top favorite to win. However, securing victory won’t be easy, as the team must endure a series of grueling trials that will test their strength. To make matters worse, the tournament comes with shocking, game-changing special rules that all players must follow if they hope to win.

The Stories of Girls Who Couldn't Be Magicians

Image via J.C.STAFF

Release date: October 4

Cast: Hana Hishikawa. Misuzu Yamada.

Studio: J.C.STAFF

At Letran Magic Academy, two unlikely friends, Kurumi and Yuzu, share the same dream: to become skilled magicians. Both are determined to secure a spot in the elite magician training class, but they fail the entrance exam. Just as all hope seems lost, their mysterious new homeroom teacher, Minami Suzuki, steps in and their fortunes begin to change.

Blue Lock Season 2

Image via Crunchy Roll

Release date: October 5

Cast: Tasuku Kaito, Kouki Uchiyama, Kazuki Ura, Junichi Suwabe, Souma Saitou.

Studio: 8bit

In Season 2, only 35 players remain in the Blue Lock program. But now, the program itself faces the threat of elimination at the hands of Japan’s U-20 national team. The players that were once rivals must set aside their ambitions and join forces if they hope to defeat the national youth team and secure their chance at the coveted striker position.

You are Ms. Servant

Image via Felix Film

Release date: October 5

Cast: Toshiki Kumagai, Reina Ueda, Tsubasa Yonaga.

Studio: Felix Film

Hitoyoshi, a high school student living on his own, is startled when he hears a knock at his door. Upon opening it, he finds a mysterious girl offering to become his maid, she seems the perfect candidate, except for the fact that she's a trained assassin. Despite her lethal background and complete lack of household skills, Hitoyoshi decides to take her in. As she navigates her new life away from violence, she begins to experience emotions she's never encountered before.

Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga-

Image via Crunchyroll

Release date: October 5

Cast: Nobuhiko Okamoto, Jun Fukuyama.

Studio: Studio VOLN

Rin and Yukio journey to Lake Towada in Aomori in search of Shura, who has mysteriously vanished. As they delve deeper into the mystery, Rin and Yukio uncover the troubling fate that awaits Shura. Meanwhile, Lightning, one of the formidable Arch Knights, begins to investigate an event known as the 'Blue Night,' and his search will gradually draw him into the darker side of the Knights of the True Cross and the secrets that lie within.

MF Ghost Season 2

Image via Felix Film

Release date: October 6

Cast: Fumitake Ishiguro, Shôgo Sakata

Studio: Felix Film

In this exciting sports anime, Japan has embraced self-driving electric automobiles and rendered most gas engines obsolete. However, the fastest cars from the past find new purpose in the MFG, a thrilling racing circuit held on the country’s iconic motorways. Among the drivers competing for the title is Kanata Rivington, who returns from Britain not only to participate in the MFG but also to search for his father.

TsumaSho

Image via Studio Signpost

Release date: October 6

Cast: Aoi Yûki,Daisuke Hirakawa. Maiko Nomura

Studio: Studio Signpost

Keisuke Niijima has been grieving since the passing of his wife, Takae, a decade ago. His life takes a surprising turn when a young girl arrives at their doorstep, claiming to be the reincarnation of Takae. As she shares intimate memories and details only known to the Niijima family, both Keisuke and his daughter, Mai, find themselves drawn into a miraculous reunion that defies explanation.

Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii

Image via Studio DEEN

Release date: October 7

Cast: Hitomi Ueda,Youji Ueda, Akira Ishida, Hiroshi Shimozaki

Studio: Studio DEEN

Yakuza Fiancé follows the story of Yoshino, a high school girl who is also a member of the largest yakuza group in Kansai. Her grandfather arranges her marriage to the grandson of another yakuza family against her will, and Yoshino is forced to leave everything behind and move to Tokyo. While her new fiancé initially appears charming and kind, he quickly shows his true colors.

Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions Season 2

Image via Diomedéa

Release date: October 7

Cast:Yuji Murai, Jun'ya Enoki, Yôhei Azakami

Studio: Diomedéa

Ron Kamonohashi was once hailed as a prodigy at the prestigious detective training academy, however, after a catastrophic mistake, he was expelled and banned from ever becoming a detective. Years later, living in obscurity, Ron’s quiet life is interrupted when police officer Totomaru Isshiki knocks on his door, desperate for assistance with a baffling serial murder case.

Natsume's Book of Friends Season 7

Image via Shuka

Release date: October 7

Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Kazuhiko Inoue, Sanae Kobayashi.

Studio: Shuka

Natsume Takashi has somehow seen spirits all his life. It's only after he inherits a mysterious book from his grandmother that he discovers the reason why beings from the other plane are attracted to him. Determined to help them, he sets out on a quest to set them free.

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2