Anime streaming giant Crunchyroll and Japanese entertainment company Aniplex have announced that they're launching a new company together. HAYATE Inc. is an anime production joint venture that promises new anime content worldwide. According to an official press release on the Crunchyroll website, HAYATE Inc. will include staff from both companies and will be stationed in Tokyo, Japan.

Leading HAYATE is Masanori Miyaki, chairman and CEO of Aniplex, and Leo Watanabe, president and COO of Aniplex. Both companies released a statement about the latest venture, promising premium anime content for fans worldwide. As of writing, its first project has yet to be revealed.

"[HAYATE] promises premium content for anime fans worldwide using Aniplex's production know-how cultivated over the years through its partnerships with a wide range of creators and studios, and Crunchyroll's development, marketing, and distribution capabilities built upon its strong ties to the anime community and passionate fandom.,"

Aniplex and Crunchyroll have worked together numerous times, delivering some of the biggest anime titles to date. These shows include Demon Slayer, Bocchi the Rock!, and Solo Leveling. During Sony's CES Presentation in January 2025, both companies and Sony Music announced that they will be collaborating to produce a Ghost of Tsushima anime series titled Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, which is scheduled to come out in 2027.

Does Sony Have A Monopoly in the Anime Market?

Aniplex is a Japanese entertainment company founded in 1995. It has since produced numerous anime; some notable titles include Angel Beats!, Black Butler, Bleach, Blue Exorcist, The Promise Neverland, and Puella Magi Madoka Magica, just to name a few. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll is the world's largest anime streaming company, founded in 2006. It currently offers over 1,000 anime titles in its catalog, and the company reported that it had gained over 15 million subscribers by August 2024. Both companies are subsidiaries of Sony Group Corporation, as Crunchyroll was acquired by them in 2021 from AT&T for around $1.175 billion, according to Polygon.

While Sony does own the largest anime distributor and has one of the largest anime production companies under its belt, other platforms have added anime to their catalog. For example, Netflix is the home of Sakamoto Days, The Way of The House Husband, and Delicious in Dungeon, just to name a few, and hosts some of Crunchyroll's content to regions that don't have access to the site, like Spy x Family. And while The Walt Disney Company isn't known for anime, it has some notable titles listed in its Hulu catalog, like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Not to mention, anime production companies like Toho, Studio Ghibli, and Mappa are not associated with Sony Group Corporation.

Sony may have some dominance in the global anime market, but other players in the field add a bit of competition to this Japanese genre.