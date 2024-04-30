The Big Picture Celebrate Ani-May with Crunchyroll's free anime lineup and exclusive merchandise drops.

Crunchyroll is the go-to platform for anime fans, offering new episodes and a wide variety of series.

Take advantage of this limited-time opportunity to enjoy beloved anime titles for free starting May 1st.

It is that time of year again, and Crunchyroll is ready to celebrate Ani-May in style. GamesRadar+ reports that the anime streaming service will release some anime titles for free in May. And there is no better way to celebrate this unofficial holiday than with some of the most innovative and endearing stories in the genre. Some of the most beloved series will be available with ads for the entire month. Fans can expect titles such as Chainsaw Man, Rent-a-Girlfriend, Solo Leveling, and Haikyu!!, among many others in the release. Crunchyroll Vice President Anna Songco Adamian also teased more surprises for fans.

"The love and excitement around anime continues to grow and for Ani-May, we’re revealing a fresh lineup of apparel, home goods, and more to empower fans to live authentically into their fandom. We have lined up an incredible slate of international retail partners who, like us, are passionate about providing fans with a variety of ways to enjoy and display their love for their favourite films, series, and characters.”

The merchandise drop will include popular licenses such as Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, Solo Leveling, Chainsaw Man, and Spy x Family. In addition to apparel, Crunchyroll will also release the gift of physical media. Fans can acquire DVD and Blu-ray releases of Mob Psycho Season 3, An Explosion of This Wonderful World!, and Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out. All and all, there is no wrong way to celebrate this year’s Ani-May.

Crunchyroll Is the Go-To Platform For Anime

Crunchyroll is such a prolific service that it needs no gimmicks to attract fans to the platform. Viewers will always hunger for the latest in the world of animation. Crunchyroll releases new episodes of viewers' favorite series to a national audience. The company has become such a hot commodity in recent years that Amazon Prime welcomed it to the family with an add-on channel. By purchasing a subscription through the juggernaut, avid fans can group Crunchyroll with other platforms like Paramount+ or AMC.

Because of this, it needs no introduction or extra incentive to drive viewers to the platform. Unlike Netflix or AppleTV+ there is little competition to divide fans. Releasing these titles for free for a short amount of time is a celebration, not a business decision. It is also a chance for fans venturing further into the world of anime to experience all the website has to offer. Imagine seeing Chainsaw Man for the first time again. If only. Viewers should be sure to take advantage of this opportunity. Select titles start streaming for free on Crunchyroll, starting May 1.