Watch: Crunchyroll Announces First-Ever Slate of Originals; Trailer & Details Here

Crunchyroll, the world’s most popular anime brand, is announcing today the inaugural slate of Crunchyroll Originals, including eight series spanning adventure, fantasy, romance, historical fiction, and more. These shows–produced with respected publishers including Kodansha, animation studios such as MAPPA, and from Crunchyroll Studios–represent Crunchyroll’s continued commitment to delight fans and expand the global anime community through fresh stories and unique perspectives from a global slate of creators.

“Since our launch in 2006, Crunchyroll has been at the forefront of anime fandom and a driving force in the popularizing of this beloved genre worldwide,” said Joanne Waage, General Manager of Crunchyroll. “In keeping with this tradition, we are incredibly excited to announce our first slate of Crunchyroll Originals. These stories range from the traditional to the innovative, blending Eastern and Western ideas within the spectrum of anime. We hope this content will not only delight our current fans but also create a pathway for new fans to fall in love with this amazing art form.”

Crunchyroll Originals will build upon Crunchyroll’s global collection of anime, with more than 1,000 titles and 30,000 episodes currently available for fans. This inaugural slate was curated using more than 10 years of viewership data, paired with Crunchyroll’s deep connection to the anime community. These series will also premiere throughout the year, to complement Crunchyroll’s robust seasonal anime slate.

Check out a trailer for the new series, followed by more details:

Details on the Crunchyroll Originals 2020 slate:

“In/Spectre” – In this Crunchyroll Original, supernatural romance mixes with an enthralling, fantastical mystery, as a duo sets out to solve a series of dark incidents plaguing their world. Airing now on Crunchyroll.

“Tower of God” – A Crunchyroll and WEBTOON Production, based on the comic series “Tower of God” created by SIU and published by WEBTOON, this dark fantasy action series centers on the journey of a young man as he battles his way through the mysterious Tower, building friendships, discovering the rules that govern this tower, and facing unimaginable terrors, as he strives to find the only friend he’s ever known. Animation produced by TELECOM ANIMATION FILM. Production Management provided by SOLA ENTERTAINMENT. Coming to Crunchyroll spring 2020.

“Onyx Equinox” – In this Crunchyroll Studios Production created by Sofia Alexander, a young Aztec boy is saved from death by the gods and chosen to act as ‘humanity’s champion,’ forced to discard his apathy toward his fellow man and prove humanity’s potential in a fight that spans across fantastical-yet-authentic Mesoamerican cultures. Premieres summer 2020 on Crunchyroll.

“The God of High School” – A Crunchyroll Original, based on the comic series “The God of HIgh School” created by Yongje Park and published by WEBTOON, this action-packed series follows a high schooler and his friends as they compete in an epic tournament, borrowing power directly from the gods and uncovering a mysterious organization along the way… With the promise of their heart’s deepest desires, motivating their tournament victory. Animation produced by MAPPA. Production Management provided by SOLA ENTERTAINMENT. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.

“Noblesse” – A Crunchyroll and WEBTOON Production, based on the comic series “Noblesse” from Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee and published by WEBTOON, this fantasy follows a powerful vampire noble who is thrown into modern civilization after 820 years of slumber. Dangerous adventures with his new friends await as they combat a secret organization and uncover his past. Animation produced by Production I.G. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.

“Meiji Gekken: Sword & Gun (Working title)” – Japan, 1870. We follow an ensemble of characters – a former samurai, a yakuza bodyguard, a devious spy and a geisha assassin – as they try to find their place in the rapidly evolving Meiji-era while escaping the sins of their pasts…Inspired by historical events. A Crunchyroll Studios Production. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.

“FreakAngels” – After civilization comes to a sudden and crashing end, twelve 23-year-old psychics living in the rubble of London must check their wild impulses and discover their better angels in order to rebuild society. A Crunchyroll Studios Production based on the graphic novels by Warren Ellis & Paul Duffield. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.

“High Guardian Spice” – In this Crunchyroll Studios production created by Raye Rodriguez, four fierce girls train to become great heroes at High Guardian Academy, where they form allegiances, uncover betrayals, and discover their true identities, while preparing to protect the world from an ominous unknown threat. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll Originals will be available to fans internationally on Crunchyroll with “In/Spectre” airing now and additional premieres slated throughout the year.

Crunchyroll Originals is not the brand’s first foray into original content, as Crunchyroll has co-produced more than 60 series since 2015, working directly with partners in Japan to fund the production and creation of original anime including “The Rising of the Shield Hero,” “A Place Further Than the Universe,” and “The Junji Ito Collection,” among many others.

Crunchyroll offers the anime community a full 360-degree experience around the content they love, and fans can expect to see Crunchyroll Originals in upcoming events, both at Crunchyroll Expo, Crunchyroll’s owned anime convention, and at various conventions across the U.S. and abroad, as well as in merchandise, social media and more.