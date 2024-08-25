Crunchyroll doesn't just distribute the greatest anime there is, including Dragon Ball; they also produce original anime in-studio. Funding anime productions of their own, as well as being the world's most popular anime distributor, is an ambitious goal, but they seem to be doing pretty well for themselves at the moment, with some pretty great shows under their belt.

It's not easy for a studio to start producing wonderful shows that captivate audiences, but Crunchyroll has gotten really lucky with the programming they've been putting out, receiving strong reviews from audiences. Whether they're bringing more popular series to life like Tower of God or more unknown series like TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You, Crunchyroll's roster of original content is growing and showing the world exactly what they can do.

10 'Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist' (2021)

Number of Episodes: 12

Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist is, by far, one of the most underrated anime series of the 2010s and among the best Crunchyroll Originals out there. This feel-good show follows Dr. Ramune (Yuuma Uchida), who certainly doesn't look or act like a doctor. However, he is the only one who has what it takes to cure people of the "mysterious diseases" plaguing them, having the ability to pin down the location of these diseases to save people's lives.

Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist is more than worth checking out, thanks to its clever mix of the classic procedural formula with a touch of humor.

Dr. Ramune is quite a feel-good series, which might be part of why it's so underrated and not talked about compared to the other Crunchyroll Originals. It's much smaller in scale and a lot more wholesome, flying under the radar for many. Still, fans shouldn't be fooled by its lighthearted tone; Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist is more than worth checking out, thanks to its clever mix of the classic procedural formula with a touch of humor. Especially for those looking for a bit of light in their anime list, this is a perfect option.

9 'FreakAngels' (2022)

Number of Episodes: 9

Unlike a lot of the other Crunchyroll Originals in production, FreakAngels started as a 2008 webcomic. It ended in 2011, meaning Crunchyroll helped bring the series to life a whole 11 years after the ending. It's also one of the few anime out there at the moment that was created by Western artists, giving it a distinctive twist.

FreakAngels is deliberately elusive and rejoices in its changing narrative.

After the world seemingly "ends" in a giant apocalyptic event, the last neighborhood in London is kept alive and protected by the "FreakAngels," a group of young psychic heroes. Their safety is put at risk when an old enemy returns and makes life harder for everyone. Due to it being originally a Western series, it's pretty unique compared to other anime out there. FreakAngels is not necessarily an easy watch; it's deliberately elusive and rejoices in its changing narrative. However, this approach only makes it more appealing and engaging, especially for those who enjoy more complex narratives.

8 'Fena: Pirate Princess' (2021)

Number of Episodes: 12

Fena Houtman (Asami Seto) is an orphan raised in an alternate version of the 18th century, having been captured by the British Empire. When it becomes possible for her to break free of the chains holding her down, she embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with a ragtag crew and searches for a place where she can find true freedom.

Fena: Pirate Princess is an alternative history fantasy series that is among the most interesting anime on Crunchyroll and well worth the watch.

If one thing is for sure, Fena: Pirate Princess is incredibly beautiful to look at, animated gracefully and vividly. Unfortunately, Fena: Pirate Princess' pacing and tone can be a bit inconsistent, creating an uneven experience that might turn some people off. The uneven tone attracted a mixed reception from audiences. However, this alternative history fantasy series is among the most interesting anime on Crunchyroll and well worth the watch.

7 'Onyx Equinox' (2020)

Number of Episodes: 12

What makes the likes of Onyx Equinox unique compared to other anime in the lineup of Crunchyroll Originals is the fact that it is a Mexican-American-based series, both on the creative team and the story itself. When the Mexican god of the Underworld, Mictlantecuhtli (Fayna Sanchez), begins stealing blood sacrifices from other gods, young Izel (Liv J. Brown) is chosen as the champion to close the gate to the underworld.

Onyx Equinox's focus on Mexican mythology is particularly inspired, offering a straightforward but enthralling take on the country's rich lore.

Some viewers noted the protagonists to be annoying and whiny, but in truth, the development of the main cast of characters is done quite well. The action is also done quite well, with the blood and gore of the series being one of the most commonly noted aspects of the series. Onyx Equinox's focus on Mexican mythology is particularly inspired, offering a straightforward but enthralling take on the country's rich lore. Few anime are as complex or as rewarding as Onyx Equinox.

6 'Noblesse' (2020)

Number of Episodes: 13

Noblesse's 2020 anime is not the first time that it has been brought to animation. There was one animation made in 2015, but it unfortunately went to VOD and had fallen to the wayside until the 2020 revival. The plot follows Rai (Shin YongWoo), who has been asleep for 820 years. Waking up in the modern day, he must reacclimate himself to modern society, attending a school where he somehow reunites with an old servant, Frankenstein (Kim SeungJun).

The dark fantasy and supernatural elements in Noblesse are particularly strong, complemented by clever and well-utilized humor that never detracts from the story.

The fights of Noblesse are very well animated, and the series is quite entertaining. Some believe the original Webtoon is better, and the first couple of episodes of the series could be executed a bit better. However, the show as a whole is a thrill ride and well worth the watch. The dark fantasy and supernatural elements in Noblesse are particularly strong, complemented by clever and well-utilized humor that never detracts from the story; on the contrary, it enhances the narrative.

Noblesse

5 'So I'm a Spider, So What?' (2021)

Number of Episodes: 24

The genre of Isekai has become incredibly popular in anime in recent years. One of the more recent installments in the genre is the Crunchyroll Original So I'm a Spider, So What? It follows a young girl reincarnated as a spider after her entire school is destroyed and she and her fellow classmates are reborn in another universe.

When it comes to Isekai shows, So I'm a Spider, So What? is a really great and endlessly entertaining watch. Some find the CGI a tad distracting, a newer trend in the anime space that has received a mixed reception. Still, the comedy and the character arc for the protagonist are remarkably well done. With the series putting her in the body of a weak creature, requiring her to get stronger to survive, it sets up a great arc for her to go on. So I'm a Spider, So What? never shies away from its quirky premise, resulting in a one-of-a-kind series.

4 'The God of High School' (2020)

Number of Episodes: 13

Mori Jin (Tatsumaru Tachibana) is a teenage martial artist from Seoul. When he is invited to join the "God of High School" martial arts tournament, which awards the winner a wish granted by a major corporation, he does what anyone would do and joins.

The God of High School's animation is great, the characters are well-written, and the plot is well-paced.

The God of High School is astounding on so many levels. The animation is great, the characters are well-written, and the plot is well-paced. Some might take issues with the creative liberties the aime takes regarding the original story in the Webtoon, but others will surely find that it benefits the anime adaption. The God of High School is an amazing watch for fans of action and youthful narratives, while general audiences will appreciate its undemanding yet richly intricate story.

3 'Shenmue: The Animation' (2022)

Number of Episodes: 13

Based on the incredibly popular video game series of the same name, Shenmue: The Animation follows Ryo Hazuki (Masaya Matsukaze) on his path of vengeance against the man who murdered his father. Along the way, he becomes a prolific martial artist, hoping to finally take down the man who took everything from him and finally get some closure.

Shenmue: The Animation excels with the action, and that alone makes this series worth a watch.

Shenmue: The Animation is a fast-paced, action-packed thrill ride. The series definitely needed more episodes, proving that limited series are not always the best approach, especially concerning more intricate stories. Even so, fans of the Shenmue series certainly had a great time with it, and the same can most likely be said about any martial arts fans who are considering giving the series a try. The show excels with the action, and that alone makes this series worth a watch.

2 'Tower of God' (2020)

Number of Episodes: 21

The top of the Tower exists... everything. If one can somehow manage to reach the top, everything will be theirs. Twenty-Fifth Bam is a young boy who is sent to climb the tower by a new acquaintance named Rachel after knowing nothing but a dark cave his whole life. He wasn't chosen by the Tower to climb it but forced the gates open, starting an adventure he could've never prepared for.

The directing, writing, and animation in Tower of God are all spectacular, and the narrative explores intriguing concepts.

Tower of God was received quite well upon release. The directing, writing, and animation are all spectacular, and the narrative explores intriguing concepts. Still, it needed more episodes to expand on what is there because what is there is so good, and everyone wants more. Regardless, Tower of God is spectacular and worth checking out no matter what; it's one of the best anime series of the 21st century, an ambitious and thought-provoking anime and one of the best Crunchyroll Originals there is.

1 'TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You' (2020)

Number of Episodes: 31

After having his life saved by a mysterious girl who he falls in love with, Nasa quickly accepts a proposal from her on his 18th birthday. Tsukasa will go out with him... if he agrees to marry her. Everyone loves a good rom-com, and TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You delivers in every way. It's fun, comedic and emotional when it needs to be.

TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You warms hearts while also breaking them at times, and it's everything one could want from a good rom-com.

The characters are very lovable, as well. This is super important for the rom-com genre, as the relationship between the two protagonists is the cornerstone of every good romance, and great chemistry can be quite hard to depict in animation. However, TONIKAWA knocks it out of the park; it warms hearts while also breaking them at times, and it's everything one could want from a good rom-com to the point where it's a near-perfect anime and certainly Crunchyroll's best original effort.

